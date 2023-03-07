Open in App
Montecito, CA
See more from this location?
Noozhawk

Rosewood Miramar Resort Parking Lot Now on Table for Possible Montecito Housing

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer,

3 days ago
Santa Barbara County officials are considering the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort as a potential spot for housing, Noozhawk has learned. The specific details are scarce,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Ron Fink: Affordable Housing Allocation; Will Montecito and Hope Ranch Ever be Included?
Montecito, CA2 days ago
Santa Barbara County prosecutors say they reach settlement in case of toxic substance removal
Santa Maria, CA1 day ago
Rob Raede: Tamar Shawarma Spices Up the Santa Barbara Sandwich Scene
Santa Barbara, CA15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Structure Fire on Santa Barbara's Eastside
Santa Barbara, CA18 hours ago
New Santa Maria city video shows downtown redevelopment
Santa Maria, CA16 hours ago
City rangers prepare for weekend rainstorm in Santa Maria
Santa Maria, CA12 hours ago
526 Camino De La Aldea, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93111
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
Dragon flies through skies of Ventura, Los Angeles Counties (We're NOT joking!)
Santa Monica, CA16 hours ago
Lompoc Aquatic Center Partially Closed for Maintenance
Lompoc, CA1 day ago
Spring Into Clean-up Action with Beautify Goleta on March 25
Goleta, CA2 days ago
Lompoc Councilwoman Gilda Cordova Denies Allegations That She Lives Outside City Limits
Lompoc, CA1 day ago
Temporary Traffic Signal at Highway 1 and Jalama
Lompoc, CA18 hours ago
City of Solvang Falls Victim to Phishing Scam, Loses $538,000
Solvang, CA11 hours ago
Santa Barbara Humane stops by with puppies to highlight local pet adoptions
Santa Barbara, CA21 hours ago
Warnings for Santa Ynez River area to go out in advance of incoming storm
Lompoc, CA1 day ago
Lompoc Aquatic Center activity and therapy pools temporarily closed
Lompoc, CA1 day ago
Goleta City Council Approves 332-Unit Heritage Ridge Apartment Project
Goleta, CA1 day ago
Authorities call off chase on PCH in Malibu area after suspect's erratic driving
Malibu, CA8 hours ago
Santa Maria Offers Residents Tips to Help Weather Next Big Rainstorm
Santa Maria, CA1 day ago
Lake Casitas filling up
Ojai, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy