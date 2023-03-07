Open in App
The Coloradoan

Takeaways: Comeback sends Colorado State women’s basketball into Mountain West semis

By Kevin Lytle, Fort Collins Coloradoan,

3 days ago

LAS VEGAS — A big sigh of relief.

The Colorado State women's basketball team really had to grind this game out, but a sensational defensive fourth quarter pushed the Rams into the semifinals.

The No. 3-seeded Rams beat No. 6 Boise State 59-52 Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center in the Mountain West tournament quarterfinals.

McKenna Hofschild's tough layup with 36.2 seconds left put CSU up six points for its largest lead of the game at the time and allowed Rams fans to finally exhale at a job barely done.

Here are three takeaways from the win, where the Rams entered the fourth quarter trailing by a point.

Fourth-quarter push

CSU’s offense never hit full gear, but the Rams won it on defense.

Boise State (17-16) started the fourth quarter shooting 0-for-6 with two turnovers as the Rams held the Broncos scoreless for the first 3:37 of the final frame.

CSU (20-10) only outscored Boise State 5-0 in that time, but it was enough to take a lead that CSU never relinquished.

Fittingly, a steal from Cailyn Crocker in the final 30 seconds put the final stamp on the win earned via defense.

Boise State shot just 3-for-15 in the fourth quarter and turned the ball over six times in the final 10 minutes.

Overall, Boise State shot just shy of 30% and turned the ball over 18 times, leading to a 16-8 CSU edge in points off turnovers. The offense never clicked, but CSU locked in on defense.

"That's where we've grown. I think earlier in the year we relied so much on our offense to just drive our motor. If we were not scoring we probably would get a little discouraged on the defensive end," CSU coach Ryun Williams said. "These kids have really adopted the mentality of 'this possession is the most important defensive possession of the game.'"

The Rams beat Boise State by 21 and 15 points in the regular season, but this one was much different.

Advancing is main focus, but improvement needed

There’s no apologizing for wins in postseason play, but it’s also true that the Rams will need to play better to keep going through this tournament.

CSU’s offense was off from the start and the Rams missed all seven of their first-quarter 3-pointers.

They shifted the focus inside and were able to find some success. Kendyll Kinzer hit three second-quarter 3-pointers to get the Rams going a bit and Destiny Thurman hit a huge one from deep to boost the fourth-quarter lead.

Hofschild, who was named Mountain West Player of the Year on Sunday , had a double-double with 19 points and 10 assists but also was hit by several hard fouls.

"I was just trying to find my gaps and find my opportunities (to score) while also getting my teammates involved," Hofschild said. "Just trying to pick and choose when to attack and when to facilitate."

Hofschild was the only Ram in double figures but seven CSU players scored and Williams said all made winning defensive plays.

The Rams were beat up on the glass as Boise State outrebounded the Rams 51-32 overall, but Williams said he thought CSU grabbed just enough boards to neutralize the main threat from the Broncos.

It was far from pretty, but a win is the only thing needed.

Border War Part III

The win sets up the third Border War game of the season against rival Wyoming and this is, of course, the biggest one.

No. 2 Wyoming cruised into the semis with a 72-57 win over San Jose State.

CSU and Wyoming split the regular season series, with the Rams winning on a late shot at home for a 66-63 victory and Wyoming taking its home contest 76-60.

"Yeah, it's a Border War, but more importantly than that is it's a semifinal. That's the No. 1 thing. We're here to win the tournament, not win a Border War. This just happens to be the next opponent," Williams said.

The semifinal will be at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday MT on the Mountain West Network.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle .

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Takeaways: Comeback sends Colorado State women’s basketball into Mountain West semis

