The Times Herald

Boys basketball roundup: Marine City, Memphis, Yale all advance to district semifinals

By Brenden Welper, Port Huron Times Herald,

3 days ago
Here are some notable results from Monday's boys basketball district quarterfinals in the Blue Water Area.

Marine City 58, Algonac 46

The Mariners opened the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run and never looked back.

Griffin Schulte scored a career-high 16 points for Marine City, which improved to 3-20 overall. Liam Adams added 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks while Danny VandeVyver had nine points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Muskrats finished the season at 3-18 overall and were led by Caleb Thomas' 26 points. Alex Schweiger contributed 17 points.

With the win, the Mariners advanced to Wednesday's Division 2 district semifinal against Richmond. Tipoff is 5:30 p.m. at Richmond High School.

Yale 47, North Branch 34

Ryan Monarch dropped a game-high 20 points for the Bulldogs, who improved to 16-7 overall. Connor Jakubiak followed with 10 points and Logan Vincent chipped in eight.

Up next for Yale is a matchup with Croswell-Lexington in a Division 2 district semifinal on Wednesday. Game time is 7 p.m. at North Branch High School.

Memphis 61, Mount Clemens 46

Three players scored in double figures for the Yellowjackets, who improved to 5-17 overall and snapped a four-game losing streak.

Chase O'Connor led Memphis with 15 points and two assists. Donovan Schuster added 12 points and eight rebounds while Evan Suess contributed 12 points and six assists. Nine Yellowjackets scored in the victory.

Memphis will face Capac in a Division 3 district semifinal on Wednesday. Tipoff is 7 p.m. at Capac High School.

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.

