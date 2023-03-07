'That's where we belong': Hillcrest comes from behind to beat Parkview for district crown

An emphatic baseline dunk by Elias Govan gave Parkview a 12-point cushion in the third quarter of Monday's Class 5 District 6 title game at Willard High School, prompting a timeout by Hillcrest coach Jordan Fielding.

Cole Greisemer, Hillcrest's sweet-shooting senior forward, was struggling to get into a rhythm and was facing the end of his decorated career.

Something needed to change. And fast.

"(Coach) Fielding looked us in the eyes, and said we looked dead," said Griesemer, who was held to two points in the first half. "And I looked at our team and said 'We're not losing this game. We worked too hard this year.'"

The Hornets proceeded to hold Parkview to a single field goal in nearly four-minute span, hit a series of timely buckets, and clawed their way to a 56-51 come-from-behind win, the program's first district title since 2015.

Griesemer had a team-high 17 points and Tanner Hicks-Everhart added 15, including a go-ahead layup and four of free-throws in crunch time.

Hillcrest (18-11) will face Jefferson City (22-7) on Friday in a Class 5 state quarterfinal at Southwest Baptist.

"That's where we belong," Fielding said. "Hillcrest basketball belongs in the postseason. We had done it forever, and now we're back, and we're so happy to be there."

A game-changing run extended their season.

Behind the three-point shooting of Parkview's Tomas Hill (13 points) and the interior play of a spring-heeled Govan (19 points), Parkview appeared in control most of the game before the Hornets flipped the switch.

Parkview (17-12) led 36-24 before Hillcrest's began to generate stops and have an offensive flurry, capping off a 23-10 run when Amarre Clark (13 points) hit a 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter to give the Hornets a 47-46 lead, their first of the night.

Griesemer followed with a driving layup to give the Hornets a 49-4 lead at the 4:15 mark, Parkview was to just five points the rest of the way.

Hicks' layup broke a 49-49 tie with 1:30 left. He hit four free-throws in the final 33 seconds to hold off the Vikings.

"And the great thing about (Hicks-Everhart) is that he's only a sophomore," Fielding said. "The whole team played great. We were down a starter, but everyone was locked in."

Griesemer, who started out 0 for 5 from the field, was encouraged to keep shooting.

"(Fielding) said I spent way too many hours in the gym to quit, and it's a long game," Griesemer said. "I trusted him, and I knew that my shot was going to fall, and sure enough they fell, and I made shots when it mattered."

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: 'That's where we belong': Hillcrest comes from behind to beat Parkview for district crown