Kemah, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Kemah Police Department received the "Accredited Law Enforcement Agency Award"

3 days ago

Kemah Police Department received the “Accredited Law Enforcement Agency Award” from the Texas Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.

Photo byKEMAH POLICE DEPT.

KEMAH POLICE DEPARTMENT RECEIVES COVETED “ACCREDITED LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY AWARD” FROM THE TEXAS LAW ENFORCEMENT ACCREDITATION PROGRAM”

On March 6, 2023, the Kemah Police Department received the “Accredited Law Enforcement Agency Award” from the Texas Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Accreditation Program. Begun in 2006, the Accreditation Program evaluates a Police Department’s compliance with over 168 Best Business Practices for Texas Law Enforcement.
These Best Practices were carefully developed by Texas Law Enforcement professionals to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service and the protection of individual rights.
These Best Practices cover all aspects of law enforcement operations, including using force, protecting citizen rights, vehicle pursuits, property, evidence management, and patrol and investigative operations.

Photo byWWW.BAYAREAENTERTAINER.COM

