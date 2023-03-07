Dale Wyngarden: How do we stem the isolation the current world brings?

Several recent articles have identified the sources of happiness as healthy interaction and strong social bonds, not wealth, power, prestige, fame or success. If that’s the case, we seem to be a nation hell-bent on misery. Interacting with others is going the way of home cooking, handwritten letters and learning good manners.

My father’s generation knew its butchers, bankers and pharmacists. I don’t, but still do transactions with strangers at counters. My kids queue up with their generation at the drive-through, and do business with little plastic containers that shoot through vacuum tubes. They talk to a remote face on a screen. We live in an age of transactional detachment, and that doesn’t bode well for national happiness.

In fact, alienation from each other has been creeping up on us for some time. The early Mcdonald's of my youth in the 1950s had no indoor space. It was literally a kitchen between two Golden Arches with walk-up service counters. Drive-throughs, where your burgers were handed to your car window, soon followed. The trend then showed up at banks. Then pharmacies. Most recently, grocery stores have adopted a version of it. Order online, pull into a designated parking space, announce your presence on a cell phone, and a runner will deposit your groceries into your trunk. Zero interaction required.

Towns used to welcome visitors with billboards telling of their social and service clubs. Rotary, Kiwanis, Lions, Elks, Eagles, Moose, Masons, Exchange, Optimists, Newcomers and similar clubs have disappeared or shrunk. Sometimes remnants of their past glory linger. The Masonic Temple now houses offices and condominiums. The Women's Literary Club is still active, but their great clubhouse of yesterday is now an office. Sociability and service no longer bind us together as they once did.

One of Europe’s first grand coffee houses opened near the university in Padua, Italy, in 1772. The sprawling magnificent Venetian Gothic structure became the city’s center of intellectual discourse. Coffee was merely the catalyst for conversation as people gathered for social time together. Today cars line up at a local Starbucks as people wait for their turn at a service window where they’ll pay $5 for a $.25 cup of coffee to sip in their car or take to a cubicle where the only companionship is a computer screen. Minimal interaction required. And if you're reclusive as well as anti-social, DoorDash will now deliver Starbucks to your home. Minimal interaction and zero effort required.

COVID-19 came like a shot of steroids to what was already a destabilizing trend. Avoiding others out of creeping anti-sociability now became an act of self-preservation as a deadly virus ripped through society. Closed, but eager to keep learning alive, schools turned to remote teaching via laptop screens. Churches followed suit. Meanwhile, what couldn’t be adapted to a computer screen took a hiatus. Concerts, conferences and festivals were scrapped. Travel and shopping were curtailed. When work could be done remotely, employers embraced the opportunity to shrink space and costs associated with offices.

As the pandemic now seems to be transitioning to an endemic, damage done to our social fabric lingers. Remote work lets employees dress sloppy and skip the social graces demanded by interacting with colleagues. Amazon is sure to have what you need and will drop it on your doorstep tomorrow. Meanwhile, local businesses struggle and national chains shrink or fold.

Churches, already on a downward spiral, are seeing a diminished rebound.

Along with shrinking sociability, we are also suffering shrinking trust. The automatic respect once given to priests and pastors, athletic doctors and trainers, camp counselors and youth workers, daycare providers and others, has been sullied by revelations of longstanding abuse.

So back to the beginning. If the sources of healthy social interactions that give rise to our happiness are withering or disappearing, what are the replacements? I’ve always been more adept at seeing problems than solutions, and simply don’t know. If we don’t start wrestling with the problem, though, we risk becoming a nation of isolated, distrustful, unhappy people that can’t get along with each other. We need a better vision and a better future than that.

— Community Columnist Dale Wyngarden is a resident of the city of Holland. He can be reached atwyngarden@ameritech.net.