Brown water advisory: West Shores, Oahu and Hilo Bay, Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On March 6, the Clean Water Branch System issued a brown water advisory for West Shores of Oahu and Hilo Bay, Hawaii.

According to CWB, heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering coastal waters.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals and associated flood debris. CWB added that not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown it’s best to stay out.

