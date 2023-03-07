Staten Island
Change location
See more from this location?
Staten Island, NY
artvoice.com
Staten Island Supreme Court Justice Ronald Castorina, Jr. Could Face Perjury Charges Over Fake Facebook Page Plot
By Richard Luthmannrluthmann,3 days ago
By Richard Luthmannrluthmann,3 days ago
New York State Supreme Court Justice Ronald Castorina, Jr.'s 2018 perjury could lead to judicial defrocking, disbarment, and prison. New York State Supreme Court Justice...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0