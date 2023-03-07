Conchs swept in first losses of season

No matter what the Key West High pitching staff delivered against West Broward during the two-game set on Friday, and Saturday, March 3-4, the Bobcats seemed to know what was coming, racking up more hits (20) during the sweep — winning 8-5 and 14-6 — at Rex Weech Field, than the Conchs had surrendered in the previous four games this season (18).

The game began with two of the first three Bobcat batters racking up a double and triple to score two in their first at-bats, and added five more runs in the second of four singles, which ended Conch starting pitcher Jacob Burnham’s night early after only a 1 1/3 innings of work with just one strikeout.

West Broward would extend the lead to 8-0 with a run in the fifth before Key West attempted to rally with five runs in its final two at-bats. The Conchs’ first run came on an Anden Rady RBI triple in the sixth, then the Conchs had four more runs cross home in the seventh, and final, frame, all with two outs, as Mike Greenberg had a two-run single and Jack Haggard followed with a triple scoring two more, but the game-tying run was left on deck.

A night later, it was more of the Bobcats’ bats taking a big lead, in front 11-1 after the top of the fifth, but the Conch bats fended off a mercy-rule finish with five runs in the bottom of the inning. Caden Pichardo scored the first run for Key West after he doubled in the fourth, and in the fifth, Haggard and Rady connected on RBI singles, and both scored on wild pitches following an RBI ground out.

Those would be the final runs of the series for Key West, as West Broward added three more run before the end of the game to take away any hope for a Conchs comeback.

Coming off its first losses of the season, Rex Weech will once again be the site of Key West’s next home stand as Bartow will be in town on Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, with first pitch at 7:30 both nights.

