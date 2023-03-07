Open in App
Key West, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Key West Citizen

Conchs swept in first losses of season

By By J.W. COOKE Keys Citizen,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aLfzv_0lA2V4cv00

No matter what the Key West High pitching staff delivered against West Broward during the two-game set on Friday, and Saturday, March 3-4, the Bobcats seemed to know what was coming, racking up more hits (20) during the sweep — winning 8-5 and 14-6 — at Rex Weech Field, than the Conchs had surrendered in the previous four games this season (18).

The game began with two of the first three Bobcat batters racking up a double and triple to score two in their first at-bats, and added five more runs in the second of four singles, which ended Conch starting pitcher Jacob Burnham’s night early after only a 1 1/3 innings of work with just one strikeout.

West Broward would extend the lead to 8-0 with a run in the fifth before Key West attempted to rally with five runs in its final two at-bats. The Conchs’ first run came on an Anden Rady RBI triple in the sixth, then the Conchs had four more runs cross home in the seventh, and final, frame, all with two outs, as Mike Greenberg had a two-run single and Jack Haggard followed with a triple scoring two more, but the game-tying run was left on deck.

A night later, it was more of the Bobcats’ bats taking a big lead, in front 11-1 after the top of the fifth, but the Conch bats fended off a mercy-rule finish with five runs in the bottom of the inning. Caden Pichardo scored the first run for Key West after he doubled in the fourth, and in the fifth, Haggard and Rady connected on RBI singles, and both scored on wild pitches following an RBI ground out.

Those would be the final runs of the series for Key West, as West Broward added three more run before the end of the game to take away any hope for a Conchs comeback.

Coming off its first losses of the season, Rex Weech will once again be the site of Key West’s next home stand as Bartow will be in town on Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, with first pitch at 7:30 both nights.

jwcooke@keysnews.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Parkland’s Newest Rizzo: Jake Follows in His Cousin’s Footsteps and Dominates on the Diamond
Parkland, FL2 days ago
Hail to the Chief! Miami Carol City Park Renamed After Walt Frazier
Miami Gardens, FL2 days ago
Florida Is Home To 4 Of The Top 10 College Towns In The Country
Miami, FL3 days ago
Raising Cane’s Gears Up for South Florida Expansion
Boynton Beach, FL1 day ago
This Is Miami's Highest-Rated Fried Chicken Joint
Miami, FL6 days ago
Report: Only one of Florida's major cities is in the top 25 for its murder rate
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Rehab facility collapses in Pembroke Pines
Pembroke Pines, FL2 days ago
5 things to know about Jetty's restaurant in Jupiter after sale
Jupiter, FL1 day ago
Fight between 2 girls inside bathroom at Miami Jackson Sr. High caught on camera
Miami, FL1 day ago
Inside a $22.5 million condo in Miami with over 70,000 sq ft of insane amenities
Miami, FL21 hours ago
New Mediterranean Restaurant to Open in Boca Raton
Boca Raton, FL15 hours ago
Pride flag mural in Fort Lauderdale Beach defaced again, this time by bicyclists
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
US Navy sub spotted off Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
SEC Shuts Down '$100 Million Crypto Fraud' in Miami
Miami, FL3 days ago
Florida police officer shot in the head during 'ambush,' officials say
Miami, FL1 day ago
Man accused in shooting of MDPD officer in Miami is son of Miami-Dade School Board member; 5 arrested
Miami, FL18 hours ago
Passenger killed, driver hurt in crash on I-95
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
Eyewitness describes chaotic crash scene in Delray Beach as bystanders rush in to free drivers
Delray Beach, FL1 day ago
Restaurant Hotspot The Hampton Social Opens in Delray Beach
Delray Beach, FL3 days ago
Jury finds Miami Beach officer guilty of using excessive force on tourist
Miami Beach, FL1 day ago
Cat, 3 victims rescued from house fire west of Boca Raton
Boca Raton, FL23 hours ago
Burtons Grill & Bar’s Boca Raton Location Serves Up A Memorable Dining Experience
Boca Raton, FL4 days ago
New Sprouts Farmers Market to open west of Boca Raton
Boca Raton, FL2 days ago
Man arrested after shooting a woman 9 times through home window: Police
Riviera Beach, FL1 day ago
November’s $2 Billion Powerball Winner Splurges on a $25.5 Million Hollywood Home
Hollywood, FL1 day ago
New Details Behind Viral Video That Showed South Florida Wedding Ending at Gunpoint
Southwest Ranches, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy