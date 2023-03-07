Ziels strikes out 20 in complete-game shutout

Untouchable.

At least, that’s what Marathon High ace Dylan Ziels nearly was on Friday, March 10, against Miami Country Day, as the Dolphins junior struck out 20 of 23 batters he faced during a one-hit, complete-game shutout to lead his team to an 8-0 victory on the Middle Keys campus.

The first batter Ziels faced actually flew out to right field, before the next 15 Spartans were sat down in order via strikeout, with one reaching on a dropped third strike. In the top of the sixth, MCD pull a ball in play on a ground out to first and opened the seventh with a single to break up the no-hitter, but Ziels struck out the side from there to complete the shutout.

The Marathon bats did what they needed from there, with Mason Thornton driving in a run in the first on a double, Tommy Norris doubling and Ryan Yablon singling to bring in a run in the second, then Norris also scoring after getting on with a hit in the fourth.

Not that it was needed with Ziels dealing on the mound, but Marathon added four insurance runs in the fifth, on singles by Gavin Leal, Thornton, Dylan Globe and a Yablon double.

It was the fourth consecutive victory to begin the season for Marathon, also defeating Posnack a day prior, 14-4. In that matchup, it was Yablon who held the bats at bay for the Dolphins, giving up just a run on seven hits without a walk and eight strikeouts across four innings of work in the mercy-rule shortened contest.

Bryan Broche tossed a scoreless fifth, with two strikeouts, to preserves the win, but it was not until the fourth when Marathon took the lead for good, as Posnack put up four runs in the second.

Yablon also helped himself at the plate, with three of the team’s 10 singles in the game. Gavin and Gabe Leal both had one apiece, for a combined three RBI, Thornton also had one along with Tiago Rivero, and with two each were Dylan Globe and Norris.

Marathon will put its early unbeaten mark to the test on Tuesday, March 7, when new Monroe County rival Coral Shores, which is also now a district foe, comes to the Middle Keys for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.

