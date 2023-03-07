Open in App
Key West, FL
The Key West Citizen

Local radio personality injured in crash on boulevard

By By Ted Lund Special to The Citizen,

3 days ago

Local radio personality Molly Parker — aka Molly Blue — was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital on Saturday afternoon due to injuries sustained in a scooter accident that morning.

Her condition remains unknown.

According to Key West Police reports, Parker was riding her scooter outbound on North Roosevelt when an inbound white Corvette, driven by Scott Weinstein of Oswego, Illinois, turned left on 17th Street.

The scooter hit the car’s passenger side, and Parker catapulted over the top of the car. When officers arrived, Parker was being treated by first responders from the Key West Fire Department. She was then transferred to Lower Keys Regional Medical Center for treatment and transfer.

Weinstein was charged with felony reckless driving involving a serious injury.

Witness Scott Henderson told officers he saw a white Corvette driving unsafely at a high rate of speed while weaving through traffic inbound on North Roosevelt.

When the Corvette reached the GMC sign at Niles Sales and Service, Henderson said the vehicle moved into the center turn lane, passing cars in the inbound lane.

The vehicle then attempted to turned onto 17th Street, which was when the impact occurred. Henderson said he saw the driver ejected from the scooter and flip over the Corvette several times before landing on the pavement.

A second witness, Karl Joseph Hill, said he saw a white Corvette driving in the center turn lane of North Roosevelt at a very high rate of speed, passing other inbound vehicles. He did not see the impact of the crash.

Officers found Weinstein at the scene, where investigators interviewed him. He said he was traveling inbound on North Roosevelt to a synagogue when he saw an opening in traffic. He claimed he did not see the scooter when he turned.

Weinstein was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Correctional Facility. He was released on Sunday afternoon on $30,000 bond.

His arraignment is set for March 16.

