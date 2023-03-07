Open in App
Monroe County, FL
The Key West Citizen

Two water-related deaths in Florida Keys waters during weekend

By By CITIZEN STAFF,

3 days ago

Two water-related deaths occurred during the weekend in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, March 4, a 61-year-old North Weymouth, Massachusetts man died following a snorkeling incident on Alligator Reef off Islamorada, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release.

Patrick Alan Martinec was snorkeling with Sundance Watersports when he began signaling for help in the water around 2:30 p.m.

Martinec was brought back to the vessel, where the crew began CPR and took him ashore. He was transported to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where he was pronounced dead, Linhardt said.

Autopsy results are pending, but foul play is not expected to be a factor in the investigation, Linhardt said.

The body of a live-aboard removed from the water near Wisteria Island around noon on Friday, March 3, has been identified as 67-year-old John Vincent Leonard, formerly of Lakeland, Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission transported the body to U.S. Coast Guard Station Key West after a good Samaritan reported finding Leonard.

The case remains under investigation.

Autopsy results are pending, but foul play is not expected to be a factor, Linhardt said.

