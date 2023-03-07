Open in App
Key West, FL
The Key West Citizen

NC fugitive captured in Key West

3 days ago

A man wanted in North Carolina on an involuntary homicide charge was captured Friday, March 3, according to a news release from the Key West Police Department.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Kendal E. Morris, was located in Key West, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean, by Key West Police Criminal Investigations detectives, with the assistance of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The Key West Police Department, with the assistance of the Florida Highway Patrol, conducted a traffic stop on Morris, where he was quickly apprehended and taken to the Monroe County Detention Center, Crean said.

