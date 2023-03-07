Open in App
O'fallon, IL
FOX 2

O’Fallon HS girls basketball celebrates first state championship

By Kevin RyansDave Jobe,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uP14o_0lA2TMMK00

It took two overtimes, but the O’Fallon HS girls basketball team is the Illinois Class 4 state champions for the first time in school history. The Panthers beat Benet Academy 62-57 on Saturday night in Normal, IL at Illinois State’s CEFCU Arena. Shannon Dowell led O’Fallon in scoring with 25 points, including 10 for 10 from the free throw line. The victory also came on head coach Nick Knolhoff’s 39th birthday, what a present!

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

