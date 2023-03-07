Mosley alum, Rudd to play in World Baseball Classic

PHOENIX, AZ. (WMBB) – Mosley alum, Jaden Rudd was selected to the final Great Britain roster to compete in the World Baseball Classic this weekend.

Rudd, who was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021, helped Great Britain clinch a spot in the country’s first World Baseball Classic by hitting a clutch home run in the qualifier in September.

Great Britain will face the United States in the opening round of pool play on Saturday, March 11 in Phoenix Arizona.

