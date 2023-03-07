Neighbors give input on future outlook of Green Bay's Farlin Park

The City of Green Bay is developing a plan to revitalize Farlin Park on the city's east side.

Neighbors gave their input on what they would like to see Farlin Park in Green Bay look like in the future at a meeting Monday.

City leaders and residents discussed a master plan that includes better parking, a new playground, and a new splashpad.

Parks director Dan Ditscheit says the first phase of the project is replacing and relocating the playground, splashpad, and basketball court near the parking lot.

Right now, the parking lot is not very close to the activities the park provides.

"The park was built before we had a parking lot within the park," Ditscheit said. "Well now, we have a parking lot, but there's no amenities next to it. So, very few people use the parking lot. So, the whole thought process behind the redevelopments of the master plan is to move things closer to the parking lot to get people to want to use that, and have less conflicts within the neighborhood street parking."

Ditscheit says the total cost for the first phase of the project is $650,000.

The city has $250,000 worth of American Rescue Plan Act (a.k.a ARPA or COVID federal relief) money allocated, as well as more than $173,000 in community development block grant money.

Ditscheit says the parks department is requesting to use bonds next year to cover the rest of the funding.