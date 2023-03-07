Open in App
Prichard, AL
WKRG News 5

Prichard Water Board meeting ends abruptly as board members, customers storm out

By Jeremy Jones,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jxVeV_0lA28AlU00

PRICHARD, Ala. ( WKRG ) — There was more chaos and division between Prichard Water Board members during a special called meeting Monday afternoon. The purpose of the meeting was for the board members to vote where the funds from the county commission will go. There was another meeting held Sunday .

Board member John Johnson brought up the issue of the city’s fire hydrants which caused an uproar in the meeting. Board members Russell Heidelburg, Earnestine Moore and Beverly Bunch stormed out.

Customers would describe the meeting as chaotic and unorganized. Johnson and fellow board member Cherry Doyle were frustrated that they did not receive the list of the pipes and lift stations that were supposed to be repaired until the meeting started feeling excluded from the board.

After a 3-2 vote and plenty of disfunction, Johnson put down a motion to discuss the city’s fire hydrants after he says the city has seen multiple fires within the last 24 hours.

The board voted unanimously on Johnson’s motion, and they were ready to discuss the issue in an executive session behind closed doors, but Johnson changed his decision and retracted his motion.

The board voted again to have the issue discussed in front of their customers, but members Heidelburg, Moore and Bunch left while customers expressed their frustrations.

As the three members were leaving, Doyle and Johnson urged the crowd to focus on the others leaving.

“A person has lost all of their belongings!” exclaimed Doyle. “Because the fire hydrant didn’t have any pressure to put her house out! Along with all of her belongings, and all five of us sitting up here, we still got a roof over our heads. We have our belongings. And they need some answers!”

Doyle continued her statements gesturing to the three leaving board members.

“That’s what this board does when they don’t want to address a problem!” shouted Doyle.

“Take a look at the three!” exclaimed Johnson.

“These three always run!” exclaimed Doyle.

While the three board members were leaving, customers expressed frustration with board’s leadership. They are upset with the board’s inability to come together to help the customers.

“It’s just ridiculous how they can just leave when they’re ready to leave,” said one Prichard Water Works customer, “It’s just ridiculous.”

“Many citizens are calling for the impeachment of the citizens of this board,” said Julia Samuels.

She also attended the meeting Sunday evening. After seeing both meetings, she’s calling for the city to get new board members.

“They have not shown that in any way they have a desire to be accountable for the citizens of this city,” added Samuels.

Comments / 0
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
