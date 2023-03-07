Pomellato Unveils New Video Advocating Freedom

MILAN — Pomellato is launching a new awareness campaign to honor International Women’s Day on March 8, this year advocating freedom.

The sixth annual Pomellato for Women video features the project’s ambassador Jane Fonda; American Emmy-nominated actress and producer Joey King; Italian volleyball champion, activist and icon for LGBTQ+ rights Paola Egonu, and Iranian rock climber and women’s rights activist Nasim Eshqi. They are seen with Pomellato ’s chief executive officer Sabina Belli talking about how freedom is under threat in today’s world, how women are disproportionately implicated in the fight for freedom, and how, together, it is key to speak up and take action.

Looking back at the previous Pomellato for Women initiatives, Belli said in an interview how “incredible and surprising it is that these issues still remain current and relevant. Unfortunately, the inequalities, the statistics showing that one out of three women is still a victim of sexual, gender or economic violence have not changed with time. We don’t see the numbers of women murdered decrease in any way.”

Belli, who joined the Milan-based jeweler in 2015, launched the Pomellato for Women platform two years later with an inclusive, inspirational and diverse group of women from various disciplines, ages and arts to inspire and promote women’s empowerment, inclusion and gender equality ( Pomellato itself counts a workforce of 75 percent women). “These are issues that are close to our heart and we believe that through our brand we can have a voice and bring a very high attention to these causes,” said Belli.

The “cruel lack of freedom” is a theme that is as timely and as relevant as it can be today, since “unfortunately, our freedom as women and people continue to come under threat across the world. We are being suppressed, challenged, reduced, silenced, killed in countries where women have no way to speak up,” she said. But there is another, different kind of “prison created by social pressure, where there is an unconscious loss of freedom caused by social media. It’s a tragic and perverse mechanism, which leads to cyber-bullying, fragile mental health and even suicide.”

In the video, which will be distributed on social platforms to amplify its message, Fonda says “we tend to take freedom for granted.” Belli enthused about Fonda’s commitment, participating in the video for the sixth year in a row. “She has a fantastic impact on any woman, whether an adolescent or a more mature one.”

Belli, who was the first to develop the tagline “Pomellato, caring for women since 1967,” the date the Milan-based jewelry company was founded, said she was “proud to speak our truth and to rise our voices to protect freedom.” Pomellato has been controlled by Kering since 2013.

The company also made a donation that benefits the survivors of domestic violence through the Kering Foundation’s partner FreeFrom, based in Los Angeles, which helps provide financial security and long-term safety for and with survivors.

“As Kering and Pomellato, we want to let women know that this is a safe space where we guarantee anonymity, which is fundamental for their lives — the first difficulty is to talk about these issues,” said Belli.

Pomellato has for years also launched initiatives on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Nov. 25, raising awareness on domestic abuse with dedicated campaigns.

