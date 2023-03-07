Open in App
WWD

Boy Meets Girl’s Stacy Igel Pens Book, ‘Embracing the Calm in the Chaos’

By Lisa Lockwood,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bzoKL_0lA27nFA00

Stacy Igel, founder and designer of the contemporary brand, Boy Meets Girl, has penned a book, “Embracing the Calm in the Chaos” (Harper Collins Leadership, $28.99).

Inside the Saks Fifth Avenue's New York Fashion Week Kickoff Party

Igel, who for the past 20 years has collaborated with musical artists, athletes and activists as well as organizations including the Young Survival Coalition, BullyBust, Human Rights Watch, Glam4Good, Youth Over Guns and Survivor Corps, will be making the rounds to promote the book.

The tome offers a behind-the-scenes look at what it means to run a fashion business. It is intended to be an accessible guide for anyone starting a new business. In the book, she walks readers through the highs and lows of creating a business, from how to overcome discouragement to making one’s voice stand out in the marketplace.

Saks Unveils 2022 Holiday Windows with Elton John

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mvpIF_0lA27nFA00
Stacy Igel’s new book.

Her first stop is Bloomingdale’s Carousel in New York on March 11 from 1 to 5 p.m., where she will have a meet and greet and book signing in conjunction with Women’s History Month. Igel, who is featured with Bloomingdale’s 50 Founders in Fashion, will bring together several women-owned brands for the day’s festivities. The first 20 customers will receive a complimentary headshot by ClickHouse, founded by celebrity and fashion photographer Sophie Elgort. Valerie Star, celebrity makeup artist, will do pre-shoot hair and makeup touch-ups.

Igel will offer for sale a digital “Calm in the Chaos Bag,” in partnership with NFSHE, which will come with the real life version when a customer comes to Bloomingdale’s to pick it up with the book included. In order to receive the real life bag and the book at Bloomingdale’s, customers must mint their NFTs ahead of the event.

Other stops on Igel’s book tour include a livestream Tracy Margolies on Saks.com on March 14, as well as visits to JCC Manhattan and several book stores in March and May.

A Look at Saks' New Men's Advanced Designer Floor

