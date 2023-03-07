My Hero Academia Promo Teases Deku vs. Class 1-A Fight
By Nick Valdez,
My Hero Academia is now readying for the final few episodes of Season 6 of the anime, and the promo for the next episode of the series is teasing Izuku Midoriya's big clash with Class 1-A! Season 6 is getting ready to wrap up with the final episodes of the season , and Deku has been changing dramatically from how he was at the start of the season. So much has happened since the fights against the villains began, and Deku believes that taking it all on his shoulders is the only way to take down All For One once and for all.
But as Katsuki Bakugo and the other members of the class made sure to emphasize , they don't want Deku fighting all alone against the villains. They might not have known about this secret he was keeping from the rest of them, but they certainly care about someone they have been fighting alongside all this time. Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not they can actually get through Deku by force.
