Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Seth Jones scores twice as Blackhawks beat Senators 5-0

By JAY COHEN,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cAlN7_0lA1wMKC00

According to Seth Jones, there is nothing complex about his offensive production of late.

“Sometimes you get streaky,” he said. “There are times where they don't go in, and times where those same shots end up going in.”

They are going in at the moment.

Jones scored two of Chicago's three second-period goals, and the Blackhawks stopped Ottawa's five-game win streak with a 5-0 victory over the Senators on Monday night.

Anders Bjork had three primary assists, and Alex Stalock made 35 saves in his 11th career shutout. Lukas Reichel, Phillipp Kurashev and Jason Dickinson also scored as last-place Chicago (22-36-5) snapped a four-game losing streak.

“I thought we played very intelligent with and without the puck tonight,” coach Luke Richardson said.

Ottawa (32-27-4) remained three points back of idle Pittsburgh for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference, wasting a prime opportunity to gain ground in the playoff race. The Senators outscored their opponents 27-10 during their win streak.

“It was everything that we hadn’t done in the previous five games, we did tonight,” Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said. "It’s tough to explain how well we’ve played to come out and do this. But you’ve got to turn the page quickly.”

With Cam Talbot sidelined by a lower-body injury, Mads Sogaard made 16 stops in his first regulation loss in seven appearances this season. He had 28 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks in Ottawa on Feb. 17.

It was a tough night for Alex DeBrincat, who was shut out in his first game at the United Center since he was traded to Ottawa in July. The 25-year-old DeBrincat spent his first five seasons with Chicago after he was a second-round pick in the 2016 draft.

The Blackhawks paid tribute to DeBrincat with a highlight video during a first-period timeout, and the high-scoring winger waved to the cheering crowd.

“You know when you get the call, it’s obviously tough,” DeBrincat said, looking back on the trade. “I loved my time here. I thought I was going to be a Blackhawk forever. Obviously didn’t turn out that way. Like I said, everything happens for a reason."

Led by Jones and Bjork, Chicago grabbed control in the second.

Jones made it 2-0 when he finished a give-and-go with Bjork 2 minutes into the period. Jones extended his scoring streak to three in a row, and Bjork recorded his first point in his second game since he was acquired in a trade with Buffalo last week.

“Just trying to make my reads,” Jones said. “When the time's there to jump offensively, make those reads, and they seem to be going in right now.”

Jones scored again at 5:29, finishing a nice cross-ice feed from Bjork. It was the 10th goal of the season for the All-Star defenseman.

Dickinson got his ninth when he scored from the slot at 10:31, converting a pass from Bjork from behind the net.

Trailing 4-0, Smith called timeout, but nothing worked. The Senators went 0 for 4 on the power play in the opener of a five-game trip.

“Not good. Unacceptable," Ottawa forward Brady Tkachuk said. “I guess we took them lightly. I guess we forgot that’s where we were at not too long ago. Nobody was good tonight, including myself.”

Reichel capped the scoring when he slipped in a backhand on a breakaway 3:18 into the third. It was Reichel's second goal in his 18th NHL game.

WORTH NOTING

Blackhawks defenseman Andreas Englund departed with a lower-body injury. Richardson said he should know more on Tuesday. ... It was Stalock's first win since Jan. 8. The goaltender was activated from injured reserve on Feb. 26 after being sidelined by trouble with his eyesight. ... Ottawa recalled Kevin Mandolese from the minors to back up Sogaard.

UPDATING TOEWS

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is working out, but he hasn't started skating again. Toews announced last month that he is dealing with symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome.

“I thought the timeline was going to be a bit earlier to get on the ice but just the way he was feeling, we wanted to continue in the gym and hopefully we get to that next step soon,” Richardson said.

UP NEXT

Senators: At the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

Blackhawks: At the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

___

Follow Jay Cohen at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Timo Meier scores in shootout, Devils beat Capitals 3-2
Newark, NJ10 hours ago
DeBrincat's overtime goal lifts Senators past Kraken 5-4
Seattle, WA7 hours ago
Vrana scores 1st with St. Louis as Blues beat Sharks 4-2
Saint Louis, MO10 hours ago
Martinez scores in OT, Golden Knights edge Lightning 4-3
Tampa, FL10 hours ago
Teenager Freezes in Shock When She Notices Father in Bleachers Has Travelled 15 Hours to Surprise Her for Her Birthday
Houston, TX1 day ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Friend warned police Americans feared missing in Mexico
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Nelson's OT goal lifts Islanders to 4-3 win over Penguins
Elmont, NY10 hours ago
Oilers escape McDavid scare, win 3-2 to snap Bruins' streak
Boston, MA10 hours ago
Benn has goal, 2 assists in Stars' 10-4 rout of Sabres
Dallas, TX11 hours ago
2 convicted in torture-murder of 10-year-old California boy
Lancaster, CA2 days ago
Markkanen scores 31, Jazz beat Magic to end four-game skid
Salt Lake City, UT11 hours ago
Column: Padres great Randy Jones, recovering from 10-hour surgery, eyes special opening day
San Diego, CA11 hours ago
Lopez comes up big, Bucks edge short-handed Nets 118-113
Milwaukee, WI10 hours ago
Padres notes: Fernando Tatis Jr. not making the usual noise; Nabil Crismatt an ace; Joe Musgrove's timetable
San Diego, CA19 hours ago
Jones, Jackson help Grizzlies beat Warriors, 131-110
Memphis, TN10 hours ago
Domantas Sabonis has triple-double, Kings top Knicks 122-117
Sacramento, CA8 hours ago
World Baseball Classic updates: Xander Bogaerts homers, Ha-Seong Kim hitless
San Diego, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy