Students call for accountability from Montgomery High admin

Students and community supporters heard speeches from students and parents during a walk out at the campus shaken by last week's murderStudents gathered in front of the admin offices during the walk outphoto credit: Noah Abrams/KRCB

After last week's fatal in-classroom stabbing, students at Montgomery High in Santa Rosa protested en masse Monday morning.

Montgomery High students walked out of their classrooms at 11:15 AM, the same time police arrived on campus last Wednesday after a student made an initial call to 9-1-1 following the stabbing.

In a series of speeches, students continued to voice their anger, pain, and frustration over the fatal stabbing of student Jayden Pienta.

Students expressed particular anger towards Montgomery High's administration, alleging school officials ignored aggressive behavior by the 15 year old currently being held for Pienta's murder.

Students also directed their anger towards members of the media, accusing them of mis-characterizing Pienta and the events preceding his death; and saying the large presence of reporters and television cameras has only served to sensationalize the tragedy at a time when students wish to grieve and remember their fallen classmate.

During the walk out Monday, school administrators and students contentiously confronted members of the press, ushering them to a sidewalk off campus and away from the speakers and crowd.

The mothers of Pienta and another injured student also spoke out, placing much of the blame for the violence escalation on administration as well.

Montgomery High students allege the fatal melee followed the 15 year old slashing Pienta's tires.

Monday's walkout sets up a week of planned demonstrations as students plan to walk out at high schools around Sonoma County, and protest at this week's meeting of the Santa Rosa City Schools board of education.