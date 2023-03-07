Open in App
Shaver Lake, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

Highway 168 remains closed, China Peak hoping to reopen this week

2 days ago

After several days of snow, cleanup efforts are nonstop in the Fresno County mountains.

Businesses and homeowners are struggling to try and keep a clear path to just walking, much less driving.

China peak is hoping to open by Wednesday, but it all depends on Highway 168 and if it will be safe for travelers.

"This is unreal. This is bad," explained Sharon Boyd, a Shaver Lake resident.

Homeowners and businesses continue to dig their way out of piles and piles of snow.

"We have big snow storms every winter, but this would not stop and nobody coming to, there's not even a street plow," explained Boyd.

Sharon Boyd has lived in Shaver Lake since the 70s and says she remembers snow, just not this much of it at one time.

After continuous snowfall for more than a week now, her focus is on keeping the front of her home clear with a 20-foot pile of snow on the side of her home that continues to grow

"I was in here for about nine days, but I have everything I need. I'm always prepared," said Boyd.

With a break in the snow, China Peak Ski Resort is hoping to open on Wednesday depending on the condition of Highway 168.

"Once you get into Shaver Lake proper, obviously, there is still a lot of snow that's impacting the roadway. There's very little of the black asphalt that you're seeing," said Mike Salas, Public Information Officer with California Highway Patrol.

With warmer temperatures arriving, officials are asking people to hold off before coming to play in the snow.

"There's not going to be any room for recreational snow play other than hopefully China Peak here in a few days, but if you're coming up here to just get a great day in the snow, go to the snow parks. Well, those snow parks are all closed," explained Salas.

"We're built for winter. This is just a big fat mess, but we're built for it. I feel compassion for the people in Southern Cal who aren't built for it," said Boyd.

When the time does come to enjoy the snow, officials are reminding people to be prepared with chains and a shovel, just in case.

For news updates, follow Nico Payne on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
