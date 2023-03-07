Open in App
Fresno, CA
See more from this location?
ABC30 Central Valley

Incoming atmospheric river raises concerns over possible flooding in Valley

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HObII_0l9xYBWu00

An atmospheric river will dump rain all across Central California at the end of the week, causing major concerns about flooding.

While Monday was a sunny and bright day, weather experts say there's a major cause for concern on the horizon.

Action News Meteorologist Madeline Evans is forecasting an atmospheric river Thursday night through Saturday.

"An atmospheric river is basically like an actual river if you kind of picture that in the Pacific Ocean," Evans explained. She pointed to the green on the radar, and said, "That's all of that moisture so you see that river that is streams right into California... and it just brings in a stream of just straight moisture. And just kind sits over us."

RELATED: Two mobile homes collapse under snow in Madera County, crews preparing for another storm

The heavy rain could lead to rapid snow melt for the mountain communities and the foothills.

As water levels rise in creeks, rivers, and streams -- a major flooding threat looms.

"That rain is going to come down so quickly, I mean, we could see roads washed out, we could be seen mudslides, rockslides from all of this, especially towards those burn scars," Evans said.

Within the Fresno and Clovis areas, there are over 150 ponding basins around town to help control flooding.

The Fresno Metropolitan Flood Control Districts goal is to keep Fresno as dry as possible.

They are making sure they have adequate storm water storage capacity in the basins.

Jarrod Takemoto is an Operations Engineer for FMFCD.

"The basins are at a level where we feel comfortable but we are actively pumping some basins to get additional storage capacity to make sure we are prepared and ready for this impending storm event," he said.

Parts of Merced County were hard hit in January after Bear Creek overflowed . The river is expected to rise later this week.

Merced County is continuing its efforts to clear storm drains and maintain local waterways.

Back in Fresno, Public Works Director Scott Mozier said there are doing their standard flood prep to get ready for the storm.

"We quickly need to mobilize into dealing with emergency response, things like clearing drains - addressing downed limbs and downed trees," Mozier said.

Officials are continuing to urge residents to prepare and be mindful of current and upcoming weather conditions.

Residents should stay clear of waterways and walking paths.

For news updates, follow Brittany Jacob on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
These California rivers may reach above flood level during the upcoming winter storm
Modesto, CA14 hours ago
Upcoming storm impacting these mountain area schools
Fresno, CA17 hours ago
Why water experts are no longer excited by California's incoming rain
San Francisco, CA15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fresno Irrigation District working to handle water coming from atmospheric river
Fresno, CA6 hours ago
Crews clear pumps and storm drains to prevent flooding in Fresno
Fresno, CA9 hours ago
Newsom declares state of emergency in 21 counties, as storm nears
San Francisco, CA13 hours ago
Water Rescue Teams Heads to Merced Ahead of Upcoming Storm
Merced, CA11 hours ago
Tulare County urges residents to prepare for next storm
Visalia, CA1 day ago
Merced residents evacuate from storms again months after devastating flooding
Merced, CA4 hours ago
Flood watch issued for Central California Counties, including Yosemite National Park
Hanford, CA1 day ago
Stanislaus County issues evacuation order for Newman area of San Joaquin River
Newman, CA1 day ago
Atmospheric river targets California: When will the rain stop in SoCal?
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Fresno County residents pack sandbags, prepare for incoming storm
Sanger, CA1 day ago
Evacuation order in effect as San Joaquin River flooding expected to strike same areas hit during January storm
Newman, CA1 day ago
Officials In California Implore Residents To Prepare For Next Powerful Storm
Sacramento, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy