1.

i just discovered that hailey bieber is justin bieber’s wife and not his sister… @mascarayde 10:04 PM - 03 Mar 2023

2.

not this old hag sitting next to me on my flight asking what i do for a living and when i said dj she responded “always good to try things when ur young before getting a real job” 😭😭 @johnsummit 10:48 PM - 05 Mar 2023

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

God bless the person who wrote this caption in Triangle of Sadness @saraschaefer1 05:35 AM - 04 Mar 2023

9.

10.

11.

Do we all have that friend that when you go out with them it feels like they’re a local politician who knows everyone on earth and you’re their weird mute friend who just left the house for the first time in 8 years and is learning to smile again @caitiedelaney 07:53 AM - 04 Mar 2023

12.

13.

a relationship should be 50/50. you take me to the museum and i point at all the weird little guys in the paintings and say “that’s you” @jzux 03:04 PM - 04 Mar 2023

14.

15.

16.

Jessa was such important representation for us women who are artistically talentless but nonetheless cursed with an artistic temperament https://t.co/3YL3ZrJovc @jardinsecret888 05:00 PM - 03 Mar 2023

17.

me watching my family argue and thinking it would make a great succession episode @romanroycunt 11:27 PM - 02 Mar 2023

18.

