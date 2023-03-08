Man dead, woman injured after being shot by New Castle County police outside 7-Eleven

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed by police in Delaware on Monday night.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. outside of a 7-Eleven on the 200 block of Maryland Avenue in Richardson Park.

Police say one New Castle County police officer opened fire in the parking lot, hitting 22-year-old New Castle resident Andrew Edelmann and a woman who is believed to be in her 20s.

"I kept trying to call Drew last night and he didn't answer his phone and so I knew something was wrong," said his grandmother, Betty Jones. "The police came at 1 o'clock in the morning and told me he was dead."

Andrew Edelmann

Police say the woman was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured in the incident.

According to investigators, police were in the area of Maryland Avenue and W. Champlain Avenue conducting a drug investigation when the incident occurred.

Authorities say Edelmann was the target of the investigation.

Action News has seen surveillance video of the incident. In it, you see police vehicles pull up, blocking in the suspect's silver Hyundai in the parking lot. It appears an officer jumps out.

As the silver car takes off and hits the open passenger door of the officer's vehicle, that same officer fires at the Hyundai. It was all over in a matter of seconds.

You cannot tell from that particular video whether the two people shot were armed, nor can you hear any commands that may have been shouted since there is no audio.

Investigators said, at this point, it remains unclear if Edelmann opened fire on police.

"I can't say what drugs were found in the vehicle, but we did locate drugs as well as a loaded assault-style rifle," said New Castle County Police Sgt. Tracey Duffy.

Edelmann's family members say that narrative simply does not fit the young man they describe as thoughtful and kind.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Lieutenant Justin Breslin of the Criminal Investigations Unit at (302)395-8110 or by email at Justin.Breslin@newcastlede.gov

