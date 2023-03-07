Open in App
Wyoming State
The Associated Press

Monday's Scores

3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

MHSAA District Playoffs=

Division 1=

Battle Creek Harper Creek 44, Coldwater 39

Bay City Western 53, Midland 48

Berkley 76, Detroit Mumford 45

Birmingham Seaholm 55, Birmingham Groves 46

Byron Center 78, Caledonia 65

Coopersville 47, Grand Haven 44

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 57, Redford Thurston 51

Detroit King 54, Dearborn Fordson 37

Detroit Renaissance 59, Royal Oak 46

Detroit Western Intl 50, Melvindale 13

East Grand Rapids 69, Wyoming 50

Flint Southwestern 53, Flushing 45

Grand Ledge 56, St. Johns 52

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 67, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 28

Grand Rapids Union 75, Muskegon Mona Shores 63

Grandville 50, Holland 34

Greenville 55, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 54

Holt 63, Jackson 60

Howell 69, Linden 38

Jenison 51, Zeeland East 46

Lake Orion 64, Rochester 54

Lansing Everett 69, Jackson Northwest 64

Lowell 50, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 48

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 49, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 47

Mattawan 78, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 73

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 75, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 61

Northville 45, Novi 38, OT

Oxford 68, Lapeer 49

Petoskey 68, Alpena 53

Portage Central 53, Stevensville Lakeshore 26

Richland Gull Lake 63, Sturgis 30

Rockford 64, Cedar Springs 41

Romeo 66, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 63

Roseville 57, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 54

Saginaw Arthur Hill 61, Swartz Creek 58

Salem 81, Plymouth 75

South Lyon East 73, South Lyon 50

Southfield A&T 66, Livonia Stevenson 63

St. Joseph 66, Portage Northern 58

Sterling Heights 50, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 38

Traverse City Central 58, Sault Ste Marie 57

Traverse City West 59, Gaylord 45

Trenton 52, Monroe 44

Utica 64, Utica Ford 34

Warren Woods Tower 80, Warren Mott 53

Waterford Kettering 65, Pontiac 48

West Bloomfield 62, Bloomfield Hills 56

Westland John Glenn 67, Wayne Memorial 63

White Lake Lakeland 65, Walled Lake Northern 45

Ypsilanti Lincoln 54, Ypsilanti 34

Zeeland West 60, Holland West Ottawa 54

Division 2=

Adrian 71, Hillsdale 34

Algonac 58, Marine City 46

Big Rapids 62, Ludington 61

Buchanan 45, Dowagiac Union 44

DCP-Northwestern 75, Detroit Cesar Chavez 42

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 75, Dearborn Heights Star International 58

Detroit Country Day 65, Madison Heights Lamphere 42

Ferndale University 76, Hazel Park 62

Forest Hills Eastern 73, West Michigan Aviation 58

Freeland 62, Saginaw Swan Valley 44

Fruitport 48, Montague 35

Garber 58, Bay City John Glenn 55

Gladwin 60, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 48

Grand Rapids West Catholic 60, Comstock Park 50

Grant 64, Newaygo 48

Hamilton 62, Holland Christian 55

Haslett 55, Fowlerville 45

Hastings 65, Grand River Prep 56

Howard City Tri-County 59, Stanton Central Montcalm 47

Hudsonville Unity Christian 72, Allendale 58

Kalkaska 53, Kingsley 46

Lake Fenton 76, Ortonville Brandon 59

Lansing Catholic 81, Eaton Rapids 51

Lansing Eastern 65, Lansing Sexton 60

Milan 74, Monroe Jefferson 57

Mount Morris 57, Owosso 53

Negaunee 65, Houghton 29

Niles 44, Eddies 43

North Branch 47, Yale 34

Oakridge High School 77, Muskegon Orchard View 54

Parchment 63, Battle Creek Pennfield 54

Portland 61, Lake Odessa Lakewood 34

Reed City 62, Remus Chippewa Hills 30

Riverview 58, New Boston Huron 34

St. Clair 67, Marysville 41

St. Clair Shores South Lake 71, Detroit Osborn 56

Taylor Prep 55, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 11

Tecumseh 70, Parma Western 34

Three Rivers 69, Paw Paw 61

Vicksburg 71, Constantine 61

Warren Fitzgerald 54, Eastpointe East Detroit 42

Wayland Union 74, Plainwell 56

Westfield 84, Garden City 71

Williamston 64, Pinckney 52

Wyoming Godwin Heights 62, Kelloggsville 40

Division 3=

Ann Arbor Greenhills 73, Communication And Media Arts 49

Bad Axe 50, Harbor Beach 35

Bath 56, Byron 39

Benzie Central 74, Lake City 61

Bloomingdale 67, Bangor 53

Burton Bendle 62, Montrose 55

Burton Madison 74, Burton Atherton 33

Cassopolis 63, Coloma 43

Centreville 46, Quincy 26

Clawson 48, Royal Oak Shrine 33

Clinton Township Clintondale 69, Landmark Academy 15

Comstock 69, Delton Kellogg 51

Detroit Community 60, Detroit Universal 44

Detroit Cristo Rey 55, Academy of the Americas 43

Detroit Jalen Rose 61, Center Line Prep Academy 35

East Jordan 63, Charlevoix 49

Farwell 48, Pinconning 47

Fennville 65, Holland Black River 60

Genesee 50, Marlette 44

Grass Lake 70, Vandercook Lake Jackson 48

Gwinn 52, Hancock 46

Harbor Springs 82, Mancelona 47

Hartford 50, Gobles 48

Hemlock 55, Saginaw Arts and Science 29

Houghton Lake 56, Harrison 38

Hudson 64, Addison 37

Ithaca 67, Lakeview 39

Jackson Lumen Christi 63, Homer 47

Kalamazoo Christian 58, Galesburg-Augusta 36

Madison Heights 72, Detroit Pershing 64

Manchester 66, Sand Creek 48

Memphis 61, Mount Clemens 46

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 62, Blissfield 35

Oakland Intl 49, Hope of Detroit 15

Perry 66, New Lothrop 42

Potterville 70, Springport 38

Ravenna 52, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 49

Roscommon 41, Charlton Heston 27

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 57, St. Charles 34

Sandusky 41, Unionville-Sebewaing 36

Shelby 53, Manistee 36

Southfield Bradford Academy 63, Whitmore Lake 42

St. Louis 60, Morley-Stanwood 56

Union City 45, White Pigeon 36

Vassar 64, Otisville Lakeville 59

Vermontville Maple Valley 62, Saranac 61

Whittemore-Prescott 54, Oscoda 46

Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 78, Saugatuck 39

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 42, Whiteford 40

Division 4=

Ann Arbor Central Academy 69, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 55

AuGres-Sims 35, Atlanta 27

Austin Catholic 46, Auburn Hills Christian 39

Baraga 55, Chassell 47

Bay City All Saints 59, Mayville 21

Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 59, New Buffalo 21

Brethren 65, Manistee Catholic Central 33

Burr Oak 58, Athens 39

Calhoun Christian 60, Battle Creek Academy 42

Camden-Frontier 51, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 41

Cedarville 64, Newberry 42

Central Lake 61, Boyne Falls 44

Climax-Scotts 45, Battle Creek St. Philip 43

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 66, Eben Junction Superior Central 29

Deckerville 58, Kinde-North Huron 42

Detroit Davis def. Sigma Academy, forfeit

Detroit Douglass 52, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 49

Dollar Bay 46, L’Anse 32

Hale 49, Fairview 32

Jackson Christian 64, Jackson Prep 42

Lutheran Westland 50, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 35

Maplewood Baptist 54, Engadine 20

Marcellus 56, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 32

Martin 46, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 35

Mason County Eastern 52, Walkerville 45

Mendon 95, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 11

Merrill 43, Coleman 34

Michigan Math and Science 62, Southfield Manoogian 18

Morenci 81, Waldron 62

North Adams-Jerome 64, Marshall Academy 40

North Dickinson 65, Republic-Michigamme 33

Ontonagon 51, Ewen - Trout Creek 49

Pontiac Academy for Excellence 63, Livingston Christian 45

Portland St. Patrick 58, Fulton-Middleton 42

Posen 59, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 44

Rock Mid Peninsula 65, Hannahville Indian 52

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 39, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 30

Summerfield 51, Britton-Deerfield 43

Vestaburg 46, Midland Calvary Baptist 39

Webberville 53, Morrice 39

Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 62, Crockett 55

Wolverine 61, Rogers City 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Division 3=

West Iron County vs. Manistique, ppd. to Mar 7th.

Division 4=

Mackinac Island vs. Pellston, ppd. to Mar 7th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

