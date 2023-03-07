People Who Married Their High School Sweethearts — Where Are You Now?
Though some high school romances start in first period and are over by fifth period, others are the real deal. Some go from walking the stage at graduation to walking down the aisle!
If you married your high school sweetheart, we want to hear your story!
Maybe your life is like a teen movie and you were the captain of the cheerleading squad in high school and your boyfriend was the quarterback of the football team. You were crowned prom king and queen, and everyone adored you. You stayed together throughout college and ended up getting married in your early 20s. Hallmark should be calling about buying the rights to your life story any day now.
Or perhaps you dated someone throughout high school but broke up during college. You both ended up back in your hometown after graduating and decided to rekindle the romance. A few years later, you finally tied the knot.
Or maybe you married your high school girlfriend right out of school, but the first two years of marriage were rough. You realized you both wanted different things out of life and could never agree on your future. You decided to go your separate ways, and you're happy you did. You each moved to opposite ends of the country and are happy in your new lives.
Whether you're still together or went your separate ways, if you married your high school sweetheart, we want to hear your story! Share in the comments below or submit anonymously using this form for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.
