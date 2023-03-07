Open in App
Chicago, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Founder of Chicago's Mr. Beef, Joseph Zucchero, dies at 69; restaurant inspired 'The Bear'

3 days ago

Joseph Zucchero, the founder and owner of the legendary Italian beef stand Mr. Beef in River North, has died at age 69, his family said.

Family said he died unexpectedly on March 1.

Zucchero was born in Chicago and raised on the Northwest Side before moving to Park Ridge in the late 1970s. He began his professional career as a butcher at Dominick's Finer Foods, then opened Mr. Beef in River North in 1979.

The restaurant has become a staple in the city and also inspired the popular television show "The Bear."

Zucchero is survived by his wife of 45 years, two children and three beloved dogs, as well as two siblings and in-laws.

Family said when he wasn't creating some of Chicago's most popular Italian beef sandwiches, he liked to collect original movie posters, bobbleheads and antiques.
