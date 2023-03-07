Open in App
Lansdale, PA
6abc Action News

3 local schools win chance to perform 'Disney's Frozen: The Broadway Musical"

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVC7s_0l9sfSl900 "Disney's Frozen: The Broadway Musical" may have closed in New York, but Anna, Elsa and friends are coming to a local high school near you.

Three high schools from the Delaware Valley just won the chance to put on the show at their school.

One high school in each state won " The United States of Frozen: Love is an Open Door
" competition.

On Monday, our local winners from Mount Pleasant High School in Wilmington, Delaware; Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees, New Jersey; and North Penn High School in Lansdale, Pennsylvania all gathered on stage together at the Wilma Theater in Center City to show us just how they melted the judge's hearts.

"It's really crazy that we're the only school in Pennsylvania that is able to put this on right now, that we have the rights to produce the Broadway musical," says Audrey Keller, a senior at North Penn High School.

"Being able to put on a show that we grew up with, with Anna and Elsa and Olaf, and to be able to put it on stage and make it our own character, it's just extremely exciting," says Domenic Giampetro from Eastern Regional High School.

Thanks to our parent company and Disney Theatrical Group, these students will get a chance to create these roles on their stages, in their states, for the first time ever.

What's even more fun is that each school is making a docuseries about their experience staging the Broadway musical on their high school stage.

All of the performances at our three local schools are happening this spring:

Mount Pleasant High School: March 30 to April 1

Eastern Regional High School: March 24 to April 2

North Penn High School: April 27 to May 7
