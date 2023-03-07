Open in App
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler weather ahead

By Albert Ramon,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wA79V_0l9q4tAy00

Chicago First Alert Weather: Next storm arrives Thursday 02:37

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cooler weather pattern is in the forecast for the next several days. Lows tonight will be mild in the mid 30s, but below average highs in the upper 30s and low 40s are expected Tuesday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZ5jr_0l9q4tAy00
CBS
CBS

Breezy tonight and into Tuesday, with gusts as high as 30 mph in the morning. Although Tuesday morning will be cloudy, we expect gradual clearing as the day goes on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B4yEd_0l9q4tAy00
CBS

Wednesday won't be as cold nor as windy, but highs will still be in the low 40s with a breeze off the lake.

Our next storm system arrives late Thursday, bringing increase chances of rain and snow Thursday evening into Friday morning. Lingering snow and rain showers are possible into Friday evening.  Some accumulating wet snow is possible, especially for areas north of Chicago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RBXTe_0l9q4tAy00
CBS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yo9O3_0l9q4tAy00
CBS

Cooler this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. Low 35°

TUESDAY: Morning clouds, then afternoon sun. Breezy and cooler. High 41°, but cooler in the upper 30s near the lake.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. High 43°

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YM1OG_0l9q4tAy00
CBS
