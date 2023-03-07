Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler weather ahead

Chicago First Alert Weather: Next storm arrives Thursday 02:37

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cooler weather pattern is in the forecast for the next several days. Lows tonight will be mild in the mid 30s, but below average highs in the upper 30s and low 40s are expected Tuesday afternoon.

Breezy tonight and into Tuesday, with gusts as high as 30 mph in the morning. Although Tuesday morning will be cloudy, we expect gradual clearing as the day goes on.

Wednesday won't be as cold nor as windy, but highs will still be in the low 40s with a breeze off the lake.

Our next storm system arrives late Thursday, bringing increase chances of rain and snow Thursday evening into Friday morning. Lingering snow and rain showers are possible into Friday evening. Some accumulating wet snow is possible, especially for areas north of Chicago.

Cooler this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. Low 35°

TUESDAY: Morning clouds, then afternoon sun. Breezy and cooler. High 41°, but cooler in the upper 30s near the lake.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. High 43°