The Times

Gainesville school board approves $692K for upgrades at these four schools

By Ben Anderson,

3 days ago
Gainesville City Schools board members discuss upgrades to some schools at a meeting Monday, March 6, 2023. - photo by Ben Anderson

The Gainesville City school board on Monday, March 6, approved more than $692,000 for upgrades at four schools.

New Holland Leadership Academy

What: New luxury vinyl tile flooring. Chief Operations Officer Adrian Niles said the flooring lasts 18-20 years when asked by board member Kris Nordholz.

How much: $330,000

When: August

Centennial Arts Academy

What: New security cameras, and the system will be modernized and fully integrated.

How much: $58,000

When: April 1

Gainesville Middle School East and Gainesville Exploration Academy

What: New paint throughout the entire interior of the buildings. Superintendent Jeremy Williams said students and faculty at the new Gainesville Middle School West are making comparisons, and it’s time to “bring the other school up to speed.”

How much: $303,000

When: August

