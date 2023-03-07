Gainesville school board approves $692K for upgrades at these four schools
By Ben Anderson,
3 days ago
The Gainesville City school board on Monday, March 6, approved more than $692,000 for upgrades at four schools.
New Holland Leadership Academy
What: New luxury vinyl tile flooring. Chief Operations Officer Adrian Niles said the flooring lasts 18-20 years when asked by board member Kris Nordholz.
How much: $330,000
When: August
Centennial Arts Academy
What: New security cameras, and the system will be modernized and fully integrated.
How much: $58,000
When: April 1
Gainesville Middle School East and Gainesville Exploration Academy
What: New paint throughout the entire interior of the buildings. Superintendent Jeremy Williams said students and faculty at the new Gainesville Middle School West are making comparisons, and it’s time to “bring the other school up to speed.”
