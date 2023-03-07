Open in App
Gainesville, GA
See more from this location?
The Times

Gainesville City Schools considers policy allowing foreign exchange students

By Ben Anderson,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b6VvC_0l9oXDGU00
Gainesville City school board treasurer Sammy Smith asks a question Monday, March 6, 2023, after hearing a first reading of a policy that would allow the school system to accept foreign exchange students. - photo by Ben Anderson

Gainesville City Schools may soon start accepting foreign exchange students.

The city school board on Monday, March 6, heard the first reading of a policy that would allow students from other countries to enroll in the school system.

“We’ve had more requests and more requests,” said Superintendent Jeremy Williams. “We get a few of these a year.”

He said the district used to accept exchange students, but it’s been about 20 years.

The policy must sit for 30 days after the first reading. The board will likely hold a vote at the April 17 meeting, Williams said.

If approved, school board members will review the applications and decide on a case-by-case basis who to admit.

Students must have an adult sponsor or host who lives in the school district, and that sponsor must be able to “deal with all school matters that may arise.” Because their sponsor lives in the district, they would not have to pay tuition.

They must also provide a birth certificate, all school transcripts and medical records.

What about students with hosts who live outside the city district but inside Hall County?

School board treasurer Sammy Smith said they will study the question and decide whether those students would have to pay tuition like other students who transfer from the county.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cobb ethics board to review complaint against commissioner Monday
Marietta, GA1 day ago
Local government headlines: Commission decision on Mall matter, town hall for DA Gonzalez
Athens, GA2 days ago
Forsyth County commissioners approve money for park, campground projects
Cumming, GA1 day ago
These are the top 3 elementary schools in the Johns Creek area
Johns Creek, GA3 days ago
Milton man out $30K so far after filing ethics complaint against city council member
Milton, GA1 day ago
Ga. Representative Tish Naghise dies while serving first term
Fayetteville, GA23 hours ago
Commissioners sign off on mall redevelopment
Athens, GA2 days ago
Local briefs include scam alert from US Marshals
Athens, GA1 day ago
Family of slain football star makes donation to Jefferson Police
Lawrenceville, GA1 day ago
Cherokee officials searching for culprit accused of illegally dumping tires, causing $50K in damages
Canton, GA20 hours ago
FOCUS: Check out hospital rankings for Metro Atlanta
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Lake Lanier Association says there’s no need to change lake’s name -- or Buford Dam’s
Buford, GA2 days ago
Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta Opens New Office at Piedmont Walton
Monroe, GA3 days ago
Protestors line the streets of downtown Atlanta to call for mayor to stop APD training facility
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
2 men found with enough Fentanyl to kill 85,000 Georgians, Athens-Clarke County police say
Athens, GA21 hours ago
Emory enhances 'Clock-drawing test' | Used to detect Alzheimer's, other types of dementia
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Low adoption rates for animal shelters pilot urgency
Atlanta, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy