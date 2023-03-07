The Father Of A Man Who Killed Four People At A Waffle House Was Sentenced To 18 Months In Prison For Giving Him The Gun

Law enforcement officials stand outside a Waffle House where four people were killed and two wounded on April 22, 2018, in Nashville. Jason Davis / Getty Images

An Illinois man was sentenced on Friday to 18 months in state prison for giving his son a gun that was used in the deadly mass shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee in 2018, local news outlet WKRN reported .

Jeffrey Reinking was found guilty last year of illegal delivery of a firearm to a person who had been treated for mental illness within the past five years, according to the outlet. Jeffrey had given his son, Travis Reinking, a Bushmaster AR-15 in November 2017 even though he’d been a patient at the mental health unit of Methodist Medical Center of Illinois a year earlier.

The AR-15 assault rifle used in the shooting Metro Nashville Police Department via Getty Images

According to News Channel 5 Nashville , Travis Reinking had lost his gun license after a series of concerning incidents, including exposing himself at a public pool, trespassing at the White House, and believing Taylor Swift was harassing him. But his father then returned the gun, and a year later, he fatally shot four people and wounded three others at a Nashville-area Waffle House.

Prosecutors argued that Jeffrey Reinking was aware that his son had undergone mental health treatment in 2016. According to the Tennessean , Travis was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

After pleading not guilty by reason of insanity, Travis Reinking was found guilty on charges including four counts of first-degree murder in February 2022. The people who were killed were Taurean C. Sanderlin, a 29-year-old Waffle House employee, 20-year-old Joe Perez, 23-year-old Akilah DaSilva, and 21-year-old DeEbony Groves.

Speaking at his trial, Patricia Perez, the mother of Joe Perez, said her family’s lives were destroyed by the shooting, according to News 5 Nashville .

"Our lives were completely destroyed," she said. "This man took away my future grandchildren, he took away an uncle to my granddaughters and to any other future grandchildren I may have."

Travis Reinking was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

More on this