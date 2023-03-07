Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
BuzzFeed News

The Father Of A Man Who Killed Four People At A Waffle House Was Sentenced To 18 Months In Prison For Giving Him The Gun

By Pocharapon Neammanee,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0exSSL_0l9oJCsp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zewrf_0l9oJCsp00

Law enforcement officials stand outside a Waffle House where four people were killed and two wounded on April 22, 2018, in Nashville.

Jason Davis / Getty Images

An Illinois man was sentenced on Friday to 18 months in state prison for giving his son a gun that was used in the deadly mass shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee in 2018, local news outlet WKRN reported .

Jeffrey Reinking was found guilty last year of illegal delivery of a firearm to a person who had been treated for mental illness within the past five years, according to the outlet. Jeffrey had given his son, Travis Reinking, a Bushmaster AR-15 in November 2017 even though he’d been a patient at the mental health unit of Methodist Medical Center of Illinois a year earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wuQYG_0l9oJCsp00

The AR-15 assault rifle used in the shooting

Metro Nashville Police Department via Getty Images

According to News Channel 5 Nashville , Travis Reinking had lost his gun license after a series of concerning incidents, including exposing himself at a public pool, trespassing at the White House, and believing Taylor Swift was harassing him. But his father then returned the gun, and a year later, he fatally shot four people and wounded three others at a Nashville-area Waffle House.

Prosecutors argued that Jeffrey Reinking was aware that his son had undergone mental health treatment in 2016. According to the Tennessean , Travis was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

After pleading not guilty by reason of insanity, Travis Reinking was found guilty on charges including four counts of first-degree murder in February 2022. The people who were killed were Taurean C. Sanderlin, a 29-year-old Waffle House employee, 20-year-old Joe Perez, 23-year-old Akilah DaSilva, and 21-year-old DeEbony Groves.

Speaking at his trial, Patricia Perez, the mother of Joe Perez, said her family’s lives were destroyed by the shooting, according to News 5 Nashville .

"Our lives were completely destroyed," she said. "This man took away my future grandchildren, he took away an uncle to my granddaughters and to any other future grandchildren I may have."

Travis Reinking was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

More on this

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Clarksville man found guilty in parents’ murder receives prison sentence
Clarksville, TN1 day ago
18-year-old shot multiple times in West Nashville
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Man shoots himself while unloading gun in Germantown
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman arrested after barricading herself in bar bathroom with child
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Search warrant allegedly turns up guns, 89 grams of fentanyl at Antioch apartment
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Man Arrested After Being Accused of Intentionally Spilling Several Gallons of Tea at Nashville McDonald’s
Nashville, TN1 day ago
4 arrested as police recover guns, drugs from 2 Nashville homes
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of March 8
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Juvenile crime unlike anything seen before, says Montgomery County District Attorney
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Fentanyl, other drugs found in overnight bust on Bell Road
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Metro Police officer crashes cruiser while pursuing suspected DUI driver in Nashville
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Man with 7 convictions arrested during alleged drug bust in Dollar Tree parking lot
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Army veteran and father killed in suspected street racing crash, authorities say
Nashville, TN2 days ago
‘It’s gotten out of control’: Police say slow-moving bill to seize street racer’s cars could help make communities safer
Clarksville, TN11 hours ago
Help Dickson Police Identify This Suspect
Dickson, TN1 day ago
Soldier Keyshon Dill fires gun into neighbor’s apartment
Tutwiler, MS3 days ago
17-year-old accused of shooting Amazon driver during vehicle burglary
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Car chase ends with seizure of multiple bricks of cocaine, Metro police say
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Warrant Served Leads to Multiple Police Showing Up on Atlas St.
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
2 arrested on drugs, weapons charges after resident notices ‘suspicious behavior’
Gladeville, TN2 days ago
Investigation underway after man shot multiple times in West Nashville
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Man critically injured in shooting on Douglas Avenue
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Nashville woman among 23 charged in alleged attack on Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
License plate reader alert leads to stolen car chase, arrest in Madison
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Father of Waffle House shooter sentenced to 18 months in prison for giving son rifle
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Tennessee fugitive arrested in Indiana after police chase
Nashville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy