Open in App
Clatskanie, OR
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Chief

Photos / Drug Bust: CCSO seizes $2.1M worth of illegally grown marijuana

By The Chief,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PMzBq_0l9kkxp300

On March 1, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) served search warrants for illegal marijuana grows in Clatskanie, Deer Island an Scappoose.

During the service of these search warrants, CCSO deputies recovered a total of 6,611 plants, 133.5 pounds of processed marijuana, and over $69,000 in cash.

The marijuana located during the service of the three search warrants has an approximate street value of $2,181,011.

Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said one suspect, Sze Lim Lum, was referred to the Columbia County District Attorney's Office, for charges.

"These are the first of many search warrants that our Street Crimes team will serve over the next few years," Pixley said. "We appreciate the participation of our partner agencies, including the Scappoose Police Department, Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, the Oregon State Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation."

The Illegal Marijuana Market Grant, awarded to CCSO in 2022, funded this investigation.

Specific details about what led to the search and seizure operations and the names of the suspects had not been released by the CCSO at the time of this release.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
SUV crashes into Oregon State Police vehicle after driving 122 mph
Gaston, OR17 hours ago
Hillsboro chase reaches speeds of 120 mph, driver arrested for DUI
Hillsboro, OR1 day ago
Police: One shot, killed in Tigard parking lot, suspect detained
Tigard, OR22 hours ago
Police Investigate Strange Vancouver Hospital Drop-off That Kills Man
Vancouver, WA1 day ago
Duo accused in fatal 4-day crime spree in Multnomah, Clackamas counties
Portland, OR1 day ago
Courthouse video shows how Washington County murder suspect fled custody
Hillsboro, OR2 days ago
Minor allegedly shoots, kills trespasser in Cowlitz County
Toutle, WA3 days ago
16-year-old Vancouver boy arrested in connection with 4 armed robberies
Vancouver, WA2 days ago
16-year-old arrested in string of Vancouver convenience store robberies
Vancouver, WA2 days ago
2 taken to hospital after fiery head-on crash on Hwy 6
Forest Grove, OR23 hours ago
Cowlitz County Man: Neighbor Shot My Cat; Animal Control: It's Not a Crime
Silver Lake, WA1 day ago
Suspect arrested after trying to change ID and password on iPad stolen from Portland tavern
Portland, OR2 days ago
Forest Grove Police Log: Cops investigate donuts
Forest Grove, OR3 days ago
Dozens wake up to smashed car windows in SE Portland: 'People have to be held accountable'
Portland, OR1 day ago
Concern mounts in Portland after 3 shootings within 48 hours
Portland, OR1 day ago
Suspect steals $2,000 with fraudulent checks at Salem ATM
Salem, OR5 days ago
Retail theft stings may lead to more jail time with new Oregon Senate bill
Salem, OR3 days ago
Justin Link, ‘instigator’ in Redmond 5, granted parole
Portland, OR1 day ago
Portland Retail Theft Is Connected To Drugs And Stolen Cars
Portland, OR5 days ago
Head-on crash closes Highway 6 Saturday morning, both vehicles engulfed in flames
Forest Grove, OR22 hours ago
Car dealership owner fed up with crime, vandalism in SE Portland
Portland, OR3 days ago
Two Arrested After Dispute Leads To Chase, Gunfire, Intentional Collision
Salem, OR5 days ago
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal
Washougal, WA1 day ago
Parent of student attacked twice at West Sylvan Middle School speaks out
Portland, OR1 day ago
Locals: Mexican drug cartels devastating Oregon Coast town
Seaside, OR3 days ago
Salem police: 2 arrested after bar fight leads to car chase, gunfire, crash
Salem, OR5 days ago
The Portland Police Department Is Warning The Public About A Number Of Fraudulent Car Ruses Throughout The City
Portland, OR6 days ago
Will Portland shoplifting stings be effective?
Portland, OR5 days ago
Dozens in Sandy find tires slashed morning of March 6
Sandy, OR4 days ago
How Seaside and other Oregon towns became targets of a Mexican drug cartel
Seaside, OR4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy