The latest on glamping proposal off Lake Lanier at Hall County park

A glamping setup is shown consisting of more glamorous surroundings than traditional camping gear. (Photo provided by Timberline Glamping Company)

Update: The Hall County Board of Commissioners on Thursday, March 9, approved a company’s request to lease public campgrounds for seven glamping sites.

Original story: Cumming-based Timberline Glamping Company is seeking to lease public property on Lake Lanier to develop a glamping site.

Glamping is the ever-growing trend of glamour camping, with luxury amenities offered to visitors as opposed to traditional outdoor camping in the elements.

Timberline, which has six glamping sites in Georgia and one in Florida, charges visitors between $109-$130 a night and up to $170 a night during the more active seasons. Amenities offered at Timberline’s other sites include beds, heat and air conditioning, hammocks, string lights, fire pits, a charcoal grill and electricity.

Visitors to River Forks Park occupy campsites Monday, March 6, 2023. - photo by Scott Rogers

If approved by commissioners Thursday, Hall County Director of Parks and Community Services Brent Holloway said Timberline would lease six tent sites at River Forks Park for $15 a night and $20 a night for one RV site. The fees, plus an additional 10% commission on the rate the company charges, would be paid to the county. Holloway said those rates would vary throughout the year, estimating up to $58,650 in revenue in the first year if the site is approved.

“We’ve been hearing interest from visitors and from residents for this sort of service and amenity, so we started looking into it … and Timberline came back with the winning bid,” Holloway said. “Upon meeting with them, looking into what they offer and checking with their references, we couldn’t be more excited.”

“They’re moving into sites that already exist out there and just repurposing them,” Holloway said. “... no dramatic changes as far as what we’re currently doing. We’re basically just renting out those sites, so it’s guaranteeing us 100% capacity on the nights the park is open, and they will come in and set up their amenities on those sites.”

With approval, Timberline would utilize county water lines, Holloway said, and septic services would be handled via a “mobile dump station.” Timberline would be responsible for all matters related to liability. Officials from the company could not be reached.

“We’re excited about the potential,” Holloway said. “It’s going to offer something new that we haven’t had before. It’s going to be a benefit as far as augmenting our services, and additional revenue for the county – which will be reinvested back into that property, so it’s a good time.”

Commissioners will consider the item during a 6 p.m. regular meeting at the Hall County Government Center.

In 2022, a man withdrew his application to build a luxury glamping site in North Hall after the Hall County Planning Commission recommended denying his plans to build 10 short-term rental glamping tents.

Visitors to River Forks Park occupy a campsite Monday, March 6, 2023. - photo by Scott Rogers