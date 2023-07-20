July 20th AM: Pleasant summer weather before the hot conditions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sunshine to kick off the day, but we’ll have increasing clouds for the area. Temps will be pretty good as well as we stay close to 80° for most of the region with NW breezes that will reach 15 mph. Increasing temperatures will begin tomorrow as we expect sunshine and temps close to mid 80’s for the area.

Getting even warmer through the weekend with upper 80’s and some 90’s. Gonna remain sunny throughout it, but there is chances for some isolated showers and storms for Saturday.

Next week will continue the trend of rising temperatures as we climb higher into the 90’s. Doesn’t look like we’ll be getting relief from it for some time.

