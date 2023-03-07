Open in App
Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

3 days ago

Wheat for Mar. was up 2.75 cents at $6.8475 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 2.50 cents at $6.42 a bushel, Mar. oats gained 16.50 cents at at $3.3775 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 15.75 cents at $15.2525 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off .13 cent at $1.6597 a pound; Mar. cattle was up .05 cent at $1.9212 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs rose 1.33 cents at $.8480 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

