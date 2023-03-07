Open in App
Port Jefferson Station, NY
Daily Voice

Know Him? Burglar Smashes Way Into Long Island Chick-fil-A

By Michael Mashburn,

4 days ago

Police are working to identify a burglar who smashed his way into a Long Island Chick-fil-A before stealing several electronics.

The break-in occurred just after midnight on Friday, Jan. 20, at the Chick-fil-A in Port Jefferson Station, located on Nesconset Highway, according to Suffolk County Police.

Detectives said a man broke a glass door before entering the restaurant and stealing several iPads from an office.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect is a light-skinned man with a black and gray beard. He was last seen fleeing in a sedan, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

