Canton, OH
WKBN

Watch: Buchtel vs. Chaney boys basketball

By Vince Pellegrini,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BIZ2v_0l9b1jmI00

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canton Memorial Civic Center has played to many classic basketball games over the years. This one shouldn’t be any different as Buchtel takes on Chaney on Thursday’s WKBN High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week.

The Cowboys are back in the regionals for the fourth consecutive year. The Griffins stand in their way of reaching the Elite Eight and a chance to play in the Final Four for the first time in school history.

Watch: Canfield vs. Chaney Boys Basketball

The winner will face either Glenville or Gilmour Academy in the regional championship on Saturday at 1:30 pm.

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week
Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 6 pm LIVE on MyYTV
Buchtel (19-6) vs. Chaney (19-8) at Canton Memorial Civic Center

You can watch the Game of the Week:
Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Team Statistics
Scoring Offense : Buchtel, 71.2; Chaney, 59.7
Scoring Defense : Chaney, 50.9; Buchtel, 54.0

Game Notes
-Buchtel is looking to claim their 7th regional title. Their last visit to the state Final Four was in 2019.

-Marcel Boyce and Khoi Thurmon combined to score 40 points in Buchtel’s 70-44 victory over Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph from Stow on Saturday. Boyce led the way with 22 points and 10 boards. Thurmon scored 18 on what was his 18th birthday.

-The Griffins have lost just three times to teams from Ohio (St. Ignatius, Wayne and Akron East) this year.

-When Buchtel scores 70-points or more, they’re 17-0.

-Chaney is seeking their first regional championship.

-The Cowboys won their fourth straight district title by topping Canfield , 44-36, on Saturday. Chaney finished the game on a 9-0 run. Josiah Gonzalez paced the victors with 13 points. Jashaun Holcomb and Cliffton Smith added 9 and 8 points respectively.

-The Cowboys have won eight straight games.

Last Three trips to Regionals for Chaney
2022 – Lost to St. Vincent-St. Mary, 82-43, in Regional Semifinal
2021 – Lost to Gilmour Academy, 59-52 , in Regional Semifinal
2020 – Scheduled to play St. Vincent-St. Mary in Regional Semifinal (COVID pandemic canceled tournament)

