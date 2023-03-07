Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Reuters

California to not do business with Walgreens over abortion pills issue- Governor

By Reuters,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cR2xc_0l9YeP5700

March 6 (Reuters) - California will not do business with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O), state Governor Gavin Newsom said in a tweet on Monday, days after the pharmacy chain said it would not dispense abortion pills in some Republican-dominated states.

The state refuses to do business with Walgreens or "any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk," said Newsom, a Democrat.

A spokesperson for the governor said "all relationships" between Walgreens and the state were now under review but declined to detail how business ties might change.

Walgreens said last week it would not dispense abortion pills in 20 states, including states where abortion remains legal, where the Republican attorneys general have warned it of risking breaking the law if it distributed the pills.

In a statement issued later on Monday to clarify its position, Walgreens said it planned to dispense abortion pill mifepristone in any jurisdiction where it was legally permissible to do so.

"Once we are certified by FDA, we will dispense this medication consistent with federal and state laws", the company said.

Walgreens did not immediately respond to a Reuters request to clarify whether it would dispense abortion pills in the 20 states where it was warned by Republican attorneys general.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in January allowed retail pharmacies to sell abortion pill mifepristone, including by mail, provided they were certified under special safety rules for the drug.

Reporting by Raghav Mahobe and Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Jamie Freed

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX20 hours ago
California man dead after being mauled by four dogs, authorities say
Jurupa Valley, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Girl who went missing from a mall in 2018 found in Mexico
Vancouver, WA18 hours ago
Gisele Barreto Fetterman, Wife of Sen. John Fetterman, Spotted Fighting Apartment Fire in East Pittsburgh
East Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Newport Beach families left in limbo after dangerous landslide threatens their homes
Newport Beach, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy