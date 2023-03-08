Open in App
Pacific City, OR
The News Guard

Update / Ocean Search: 'Possible recovery' effort underway at Cape Kiwanda

By The News Guard,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dw8mr_0l9UmwjU00

Update posted at 9:30 a.m. March 6

On Saturday, March 4, 2023, at approximately 5 p.m. the Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area to assist with the rescue of a male who was swept out into the ocean after falling from a rocky bluff.

The victim, Henry Minh Hoang, 25, of West Covina, Calif., was hiking beyond a safety fence in an area known to locals as “the punch bowl” (not to be confused with Devil's Punch Bowl State Park) when he slipped and fell approximately 20-feet to the water's edge.

The victim was reportedly knocked unconscious from the fall and was swept into the ocean by the waves. Witnesses lost sight of the victim and the rescue operation later transition into a likely recovery operation.

The recovery effort was suspended until Sunday morning, March 5, when searchers could safely resume their efforts.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on March 5, the victim was located deceased on the shoreline, at the bottom of a nearby cliff. The decedent's body was recovered and transported to a local funeral home.

The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, Nestucca Fire and the United States Coast Guard, assisted OSP at the scene.

Previous coverage posted at 5:30 a.m.

A search and possible recovery mission continued early Monday morning, March 6, for a missing man who reportedly fell from a cliff into the ocean in the Cape Kiwanda area of Pacific City.

The man was last seen in the water near the area that is know as the Punch Bowl at approximately 4:58 p.m. Sunday, March 5, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office (TCSO).

The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department and Oregon State Police (OSP) are leading the investigating.

Tillamook County Sheriff's deputies, Nestucca Fire & Rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard, Garibaldi and Bay City Fire Department's drone programs, as well as Tillamook Ambulance and Tillamook 911 are assisting in the operation.

The identity of the man had not been released as of early Monday morning.

