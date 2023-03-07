Open in App
Rome, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

UPDATE: Oneida County 13-year-old girl dies after being hit by car

By Megan Hatch,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZMhH_0l9Pc8ce00

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 13-year-old girl from Rome, N.Y. has died after being hit by a car while crossing the road in the city of Rome this past weekend.

New York State Police in the Town of Lee responded to the reported crash involving a pedestrian on March 4 at 7:08 p.m. on Elmer Hill Road, just south of Williams Road in the city of Rome.

In the preliminary investigation, State Police determined a 2015 Chrysler 200, operated by a 20-year-old male from Rome, N.Y. was traveling southbound on Elmer Hill Road when he came upon the 13-year-old girl, who was walking southbound in the middle of Elmer Road.

The 13-year-old, identified as Crystal S. Seymour, from Rome, N.Y., was then hit by the driver’s car, resulting in a serious physical injury.

The driver immediately pulled over, contacted 911 and began to try and help Seymour. Two other 15-year-old males, who were walking with Seymour, also ran over to assist.

Seymour was transported at the scene by ambulance to Rome Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse due to a traumatic brain injury.

Unable to overcome her injuries, Seymour died at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

State Police say the driver was not injured in the crash and that he was tested by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) and his results were negative for any alcohol or drug impairment.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Rome Police Department.

This investigation is ongoing.

