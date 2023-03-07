Metro's new Ambassador program aims to boost safety, cleanliness on public transit

Metro is launching its new Ambassador pilot program on Monday.

The 300 Metro Ambassadors are trained to help improve the public transportation experience by tracking and report concerns related to cleanliness, safety, disability awareness and other customer service issues.

L.A. County Supervisor and Metro board member Holly Mitchell explained the program is part of the county's efforts to fund alternative public safety models, a loud rallying cry following the murder of George Floyd and protests against police violence.

The agency says the Ambassadors are not replacing security guards or law enforcement officers.

The Ambassadors will be deployed across Metro's bus and rail system. The agency operates seven rail lines and about 2,200 buses.

Metro says the 3-5 year pilot program is part of its push to improve security, cleanliness and customer care.