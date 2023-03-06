Open in App
Cardiff crash - latest: Family and friends criticise police over search for victims as tributes pour in

By Thomas Kingsley,Emily Atkinson,Andy Gregory and Maroosha Muzaffar,

3 days ago



A friend of the victims has claimed it was members of the public who found them and not the police, after the mother of one of the women who died in the crash alleged that law enforcement officials told her to “stop ringing” the station for updates.

Tamzin Samuels, 20, said: “I do think the police could have done a lot more in putting the helicopters out earlier. They only posted the appeal an hour before the girls were found. We found them before the police found them – we rang the police.”

The three people found dead and two others seriously injured in a car accident in Cardiff are reported to have lain in the wreckage for up to 46 hours before they were discovered.

The group vanished at around 2am on Saturday, and police sources told the Daily Telegraph that a missing person report was first filed with Gwent Police some 19 hours later.

Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21 and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died after the Volkswagen Tiguan came off the A48(M) and crashed into trees. Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, survived but remain in a critical condition, according to police.

