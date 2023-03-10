Big Ten Men's Tournament: 2023 Pairings, Schedule, Results

The Big Ten men's basketball tournament is Wednesday through Sunday at the United Center in Chicago. Here's the full schedule, with game times and TV information, plus a lot of great stats and newsy nuggets on the tournament.

Updated Friday, March 10, 9 p.m. ET

The 2023 Big Ten Tournament runs Wednesday through Sunday in Chicago, and Purdue has the No. 1 seed after winning the league regular-season title by three games.

As expected, it's been a wild tournament already, with the lower seed winning the first five game. Only Maryland has won as the higher seed. There is the roundup from Thursday's games, with Michigan, Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota all sent packing.

Purdue, Northwestern (No. 2 seed), Indiana (No. 3 seed) and Michigan State (No. 4 seed) earned the double-byes and finally get into action on Friday.

Here is the complete schedule, starting with the first-round games on Wednesday night through Sunday's championship game, plus a lot of great stats and newsy nuggets on the tournament.

Bookmark this story folder, and we will update it daily throughout the tournament.

Wednesday, March 8

FIRST ROUND

GAME 1: No. 13 Ohio State 65, No. 12 Wisconsin 57. Ohio State was a 1.5-point favorite.

No. 13 65, No. 12 57. Ohio State was a 1.5-point favorite. GAME 2: No. 14 Minnesota 78, No. 11 Nebraska 75. Minnesota was a 6-point underdog.

Thursday, March 9

SECOND ROUND

GAME 3: No. 9 Rutgers 62, No. 8 Michigan 50. Rutgers was a 3-point underdog.

No. 9 62, No. 8 50. Rutgers was a 3-point underdog. GAME 4: No. 13 Ohio State 73, No. 5 Iowa 69. Ohio State was a 2.5-point underdog.

No. 13 73, No. 5 69. Ohio State was a 2.5-point underdog. GAME 5: No. 10 Penn State 79, No. 7 Illinois 75. Penn State was a 2.5-point underdog.

No. 10 79, No. 7 75. Penn State was a 2.5-point underdog. GAME 6: No. 6 Maryland 70, vs. No. 14 Minnesota 54. Maryland was a 12.5-point favorite.

Friday, March 10

QUARTERFINALS

GAME 7: No. 1 Purdue 70, No. 9 Rutgers 65. Purdue was a 6.5-point favorite.

No. 1 70, No. 9 65. Purdue was a 6.5-point favorite. GAME 8: No. 13 Ohio State 68, No. 4 Michigan State 58. Ohio State was a 4.5-point underdog.

No. 13 68, No. 4 58. Ohio State was a 4.5-point underdog. GAME 9: No. 10 Penn State 67, No. 2 Northwestern 65. Penn State was a 1.5-point underdog.

No. 10 67, No. 2 65. Penn State was a 1.5-point underdog. GAME 10: No. 3 Indiana (21-10) vs. No. 6 Maryland (21-11), approximately 9 p.m. ET. TV: Big Ten Network. Point spread: Indiana is a 1.5-point favorite according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website. The over/under is 135. The skinny: Indiana was the preseason Big Ten pick, but finished tied for second, three games back. The Hoosiers have never won the Big Ten Tournament, and is just 15-24 in this event. Maryland won the only meeting this season 66-55 in College Park in late January.

Saturday, March 11

SEMIFINALS

GAME 11: No. 1 Purdue (27-5) vs. No. 13 Ohio State (16-18), 1 p.m. ET. TV: CBS.

No. 1 Purdue (27-5) vs. No. 13 Ohio State (16-18), 1 p.m. ET. CBS. GAME 12: No 10 Penn State (21-12) vs. Indiana-Maryland winner, approximately 3:30 p.m. ET. TV: CBS.

Sunday, March 12

FINALS

GAME 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 3:30 p.m. ET. TV: CBS.

Big Ten Tournament history

Since 1998

MOST TITLES (24): Michigan State (6), Ohio State (5), Illinois (3), Wisconsin (3), Iowa (3), Michigan (3), Purdue (1). Indiana, Rutgers, Northwestern, Nebraska Minnesota Penn State and Maryland have never won a title.

Champions by year

1998 — Michigan

1999 — Michigan State

2000 — Michigan State

2001 — Iowa

2002 — Ohio State

2003 — Illinois

— 2004 — Wisconsin

— 2005 — Illinois

— 2006 — Iowa

— 2007 — Ohio State

2008 — Wisconsin

2009 — Purdue

2010 — Ohio State

— 2011 — Ohio State

— 2012 — Michigan State

— 2013 — Ohio State

— 2014 — Michigan State

— 2015 — Wisconsin

— 2016 — Michigan State

— 2017 — Michigan

2018 — Michigan

2019 — Michigan State

2020 — Cancelled (COVID)

— Cancelled (COVID) 2021 — Illinois

— 2022 — Iowa

Best coaching records

Minimum 10 games, by percentage, through Wednesday's games

Thad Matta , Ohio State — 23-9, .719 winning percentage. Steve Alford, Iowa — 13-6, .684 John Beilein, Michigan — 21-10, .677 Tom Izzo, Michigan State – 34-18, .654 Bo Ryan, Wisconsin – 17-11, .607 Bruce Weber , Illinois — 12-8, .600 Mike Davis, Indiana — 7-6, .538. Tubby Smith, Minnesota — 7-6, .538 Richard Pitino, Minnesota — 7-7, .500 Fran McCaffery , Iowa — 9-11, .450 Matt Painter , Purdue — 13-15, .464 Greg Gard , Wisconsin — 5-7, .417

Team records

by percentage, through Thursday's games *

Michigan State 34-18, .654 winning percentage Ohio State 32-17, .653 Illinois 31-22, .585 Michigan 25-21, .543 Wisconsin 26-22, .542 Iowa 22-22, .500 Minnesota 19-23, .452 Penn State 18-24, .429 Purdue 16-23, .421 Rutgers 5-7, .417 Indiana 15-24, .385 Maryland 4-7, .363 Nebraska 5-12, .294 Northwestern , 10-25, .286

* vacated games not included