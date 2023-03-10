Events and happenings: The Week of March 6

Low-cost companionship at county animal shelter

March on over to Cobb County Animal Services shelter to find the perfect match.

Did you know that when you get your pet from a shelter, you save both an animal and a lot of money? Cobb's shelter ensures new pets are medically sound before sending them home to be forever friends.

In March, all pets are $30. Make an appointment to visit at cobbcounty.org/pets . Cobb County Animals Services is located at 1060 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta.

Enjoy a relaxing evening at The Art Place

Cobb County PARKS will have a Concert by Candlelight on March 25 at 7:30 p.m. at The Art Place, 3330 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.

It will feature an intimate evening of music by candlelight with the Flute Choir of Atlanta. Before the concert, stop by early for a “Mocktail” hour from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/3IRls5P .

Make strides along the Noonday Creek Trail

The Noonday Shanty 5/10K is a fun run coming back to Cobb County on March 25.

Run along the Noonday Creek Trail while supporting future greenspace and trail projects in the Town Center area. The race is an official qualifying event for the Peachtree Road Race.

For more information, visit https://www.towncentercid.com/alliance/noonday-shanty/ .

Reserve seats now for 2023 Atlanta Unity Seder

The American Jewish Committee Atlanta will host its signature Unity Seder on March 29.

The Unity Seder is a one-of-a-kind dinner celebrating the Jewish holiday of Passover, which commemorates the biblical story of the Israelites' exodus from Egypt, from slavery into freedom. The Unity Seder uses the lessons of Passover to tell stories of freedom and responsibility, applying lessons to envision a better future for the city and world.

Registration is at 6 p.m. and the Seder at 7 p.m. Kosher dietary laws will be observed.

To reserve a seat at the Temple in Midtown, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ajc-atlantas-unity-seder-at-the-temple-tickets-496335933137 .

To reserve a seat at Temple Kol Emeth in East Cobb, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ajc-atlantas-unity-seder-at-temple-kol-emeth-tickets-541671472957 .

For more information, visit https://www.ajc.org/atlanta/UnitySeder .

Cobb Extension vidalia onion sale

The Cobb County Extension's Agricultural and Natural Resources Department will hold its 4th annual Vidalia onion sale.

Georgia grown at Morris Farm in Vidalia these onions come in 10-pound bags and are $12 per bag. Pre-orders are being taken in-person or can be mailed to the Extension office, 678 South Cobb Drive, Suite 200 in Marietta, from now until April 14. All customers will be notified when onions arrive to the Extension Office. The last day to pick up onions is May 20.

This year, in partnership with St. Vincent De Paul, onions will be donated to families in need. Their food pantry, known as “Mary’s Pantry," serves anyone in the local community and works with other local Cobb County organizations to provide canned and fresh produce to families in need.

All proceeds will go to support Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources educational programming.

Medication Take-back Day

Don't forget to "spring clean" the medicine cabinets.

Safely dispose of unused and expired medications by bringing them to a free medication take-back event on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at either Cobb County Police Department's Precinct One, 2380 Cobb Parkway NW in Kennesaw or the C. Freeman Poole Senior Center, 425 South Hurt Road NW in Smyrna.

Accepted items are presciption, over-the-counter in liquid and pill form, ointments, patches, creams, vials and pet medicines.

For more information, visit KeepCobbBeautiful.com .

Master Gardener's Expo coming April 21-22

Participants can learn, explore and shop for plants and gardening supplies at the Annual Plant Sale and Expo on April 21-22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jim Miller Park.

Over 75 vendors will be there with plants, gardening supplies, artisan goods, bird and bee products, yard art, crafts, pottery and food.

For more information, visit cobbmastergardeners.com .

Smith-Gilbert Gardens free passes now available at Cobb County Public Libraries

Free Family Passes for Smith-Gilbert Gardens are now offered at all Cobb County Public Library locations.

The City of Kennesaw botanical garden is a resource for conservation, education and the enjoyment of horticulture, fine arts and historic preservation. It consists of 17 acres located at 2382 Pine Mountain Road, one mile southwest of the Cobb Parkway/Pine Mountain Road intersection.

Open year-round, Smith-Gilbert Gardens includes plant collections, 15 garden areas, 32 sculptures, an Art Gallery, Gift Shop and the Hiram Butler Home. A centerpiece of the gardens, the circa 1880 house was owned by Butler, a Confederate railroad man, who worked the lines most of his life and was present at the Andrews Raid in 1862 - also known as the Great Locomotive Chase.

Each Cobb County library has one pass available for checkout for up to four people to receive free admission to the gardens. The pass, which Cobb library cardholders can check out for one week and may be renewed for an additional week, is good for general admission only and is not valid for admission to special events or exhibits.

Regular hours for Smith-Gilbert Gardens are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

For more information, visit www.smithgilbertgardens.com or cobbcat.org/adventure .

Public invited to Little Brazil meeting

Are you from Brazil and live in Cobb?

District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson and Brazilian community leaders Dilla Campos and Andreia Guilmet are hosting the first Little Brazil Community meeting. They will talk about what residents want to see happen in their Brazilian community and start a Brazilian Cultural Association.

The meeting will take place on March 14 at 1296 Gresham Road SE in Marietta. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will take place from 7 to 8 p.m.

To register, visit https://staff315236.typeform.com/LittleBrazil .

Take a night to help with mental health

Participants can learn strategies for supporting children's mental health at the South Cobb Community Mental Health Night on March 28 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the South Cobb High School Performing Arts Center, 1920 Clay Road in Austell.

Mental health providers will be available to support one's child. There

will be a free slice of pizza and drink for every participant. RSVP at https://bit.ly/3Joz5uA .

Easter Eggstravaganza on Mableton Square

Friends of Mableton, HOPE Family Resource Center, First Christian Church of Mableton and South Cobb Lions Club are hosting an Easter egg hunt on April 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event, for children ages 2 years to fifth grade, will be held on Mableton Square, located next to Mableton Elementary School, 5220 Church Street SW in Mableton.

For more information, email hopefamily2@gmail.com .

Resource fair coming to South Cobb area

Cobb Collaborative and The First Christian Church of Mableton are hosting their South Cobb Community Resource Fair on May 6 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the church, 878 Old Alabama Road in Mableton.

The event will provide a wealth of free information and resources from local community partners. There will be activities for children and prizes.

For more information, contact Barry Smith at barry@fcc-m-com or call 404-421-3751.

Vendors and sponsors wanted for pre-Juneteenth event

Build-A-Bash is seeking vendors and sponsors for their 2nd Annual Pre-Juneteenth Festival to be held June 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Jim R Miller Park.

This event will be family-friendly providing a kid’s zone, games, shopping, food and live music.

For more information, visit webuildabash.com/vendor-registration-form or call 470-548-9089.

Randy Scamihorn to speak to Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club on March 13

The Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club will have a virtual meeting on March 13 at noon with Randy Scamihorn, Cobb County School Board member, Post 1.

He will speak about updates on the Cobb County Board of Education.

For more information or make a reservation, email metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com .

Johnson Ferry Baptist Church to have David Phelps

Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, 955 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta will have a special evening of worship and celebration featuring multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps on March 26 at 6 p.m.

This 2023 After The Downbeat Tour stop will feature songs from more than a dozen multi-award winning recordings Phelps has to his credit.

For more information, visit www.davidphelps.com or www.itickets.com or call 770-973-6561.

Show Me Reptiles is March 11-12

The Cobb County Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway in Marietta, will have Show Me Reptiles from March 11-12.

Show Me Reptiles is a company that organizes educational reptile events. Admission is $10-$20.

For more information, visit https://showmesnakes.com/ .

End of the Line: A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band at The Strand Theatre

The Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square in Marietta, will have End of the Line: A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band on March 11.

End of the Line is the premier Allman Brothers tribute band that has carved up the Southeast with sold-out shows in Georgia and Tennessee. The band has endorsements from the official Allman Brothers museum, The Big House.

For more information, visit https://thestrand.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0S3m00000ELhKmEAL .

Rae & The Ragdolls with Mojohand at The Hunt House

The Hunt House, 1127 White Circle NW in Marietta, will have Rae & The Ragdolls with Mojohand on March 11 from 6 to 11 p.m.

Participants can enjoy a night of Rock and Roll and Cosmic Americana along with food from Parsley's Catering.

For more information, visit https://www.hunthousemarietta.com/ .

Spring Forward at Glover Park Brewery on March 12

Glover Park Brewery, 65 Atlanta Street SW in Marietta, will have Spring Forward at GPB on March 12 from 12:30 to 9 p.m.

Participants can enjoy the patio weather with live music by Dave Ellis and food from the Breaded Pig food truck.

For more information, visit https://www.bubblesandbrews.com/meet-the-makers/glover-park-brewery/ .

The Atlanta Home Show is March 17-19

The Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area, will have The Atlanta Home Show from March 17-19.

The Atlanta Home Show is a marketplace where one can shop for home-related products and services, experience displays to help inspire future home projects, connect with industry experts and enjoy presentations from renowned local and international home professionals. Show hours are March 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 18 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and March 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, https://www.atlantahomeshow.com/information .

Acworth Art Fest is April 15-16

The Acworth Art Fest will return to downtown Acworth on April 15-16.

Hours are April 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will host booths from over 50 whimsical and talented artisans from around the country. These creative booths will feature paintings, pottery, folk art and jewelry. There will also be fare from Acworth’s own eateries in the food court.

For more information, visit www.visitacworth.com .

Live at Logan Farm Park is April 22

The Acworth Arts Alliance is partnering with the City of Acworth to bring Live at Logan Farm Park on April 22.

The event, featuring a free concert, is the annual Acworth Arts Alliance and the Acworth Art House fundraiser. Event proceeds from sponsor tables support the Acworth Arts Alliance, specifically to fund a scholarship for students pursuing a degree in art as well as to fund arts initiatives in underfunded programs and among the underserved in the community.

For more information, visit www.acworthartsalliance.org .

Spring Downtown Classic Car Cruise is April 29

The spring Downtown Classic Car Cruise will be April 29 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee Street in Acworth.

The Lake City Cruisers partner with the City of Acworth and the downtown Acworth merchants to hold these Classic Car Cruises. The event is free to the public. A $5 entry fee is requested for all vehicles in the cruise. All proceeds go to the Horizon Field, an all-inclusive special needs sports facility in Acworth.

For more information, contact Mary Beth Gibbs at mbgibbs@acworth.org or call 770-917-1234.

Adult Field Day is April 29

The Acworth Parks, Recreation and Community Resource Department will have Acworth Adult Recess this spring.

Teams of four to six will compete in a variety of throwback challenges and games at Logan Farm Park on April 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spectators are welcome to watch teams relive the glory days by competing in relay races, obstacle courses, stein hold races, team flip cup and more.

Red Top Brewhouse will be on site with food and drink. All participants will receive swag items and the top three teams will win prizes.

Registration can be found at www.acworthparksandrec.org .

Dragon Boat Festival is May 6

The Acworth Dragon Boat Festival will take place on May 6 to support Loving Arms Cancer Outreach.

The festival is for all ages featuring corporate and community teams racing in 46-foot long ornamental dragon boats. Race day combines various cultural activities with food and fun for spectators and participants.

For more information, visit www.acworthdragonboatfest.com .

Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival is May 12-13

The North Cobb Rotary Club, City of Acworth and the Georgia Barbecue Association partner each year to bring the Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival.

This event will be held May 12-13 at Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee Street in Acworth.

All proceeds from this event are distributed amongst several local charities.

This two-day event features a Friday night concert under the stars and a BBQ competition on Saturday. Teams from all over the Southeast compete in professional and amateur divisions to see who will take home the title. For a small fee, one can taste their way through some of the best BBQ in the Southeast.

Parking will not be available at the park so please park downtown.

For more information, visit www.smokeonthelake.org .

Stars to light up Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre on its 20th

The Mable House Barnes Amphitheater is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The venue has announced a star-studded variety of acts for the upcoming season, with tickets already on sale. The venue previously opened ticket sales for the May 6 show of American Idol stars Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken: TWENTY the Tour.

Subsequent performances include jazz, R&B, soul and hip-hop stars such as Brian McKnight, Ashanti, Goodie Mob, 8 Ball, Mjg, Peabo Bryson and Big Daddy Kane.

The lineup and details are available at mablehouse.org/amphitheatre .

The venue has also issued a warning about concert pre-sales at https://www.cobbcounty.org/communications/news/mable-house-barnes-amphitheatre-announces-2023-series-issues-warning .

Read more about women's history this month

March is Women's History Month - a time to commemorate and encourage the study, observance and celebration of the vital role of women in American history.

The Cobb County Public Library System compiled a list of books by, for and about women of all ages. The list is available at https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/news/womens-history-month-booklist-1 .

District town hall to update residents on accomplishments, zoning

Commissioner Monique Sheffield will hold a town hall meeting on March 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Cobb County Public Safety Police Academy, 2435 East-West Connector in Austell.

Topics will include 2022 accomplishments, upcoming zoning in District 4, goals for 2023 and the City of Mableton updates. County staff will be in attendance to answer questions.

Entrance fees fund safety improvements at Powers Island

The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area has announced the start of construction to repair the Powers Island step-down ramp at Cochran Shoals.

The park is using revenue from entrance fees to address safety concerns and improve the visitor experience at this popular river access.

The step-down ramp at Powers Island is an important access to the river for tubers, rafters and paddlers. The existing ramp is in critical need of repair. The project will use entrance fees to restore a safe river amenity.

Please avoid this area throughout the entire construction period and visit other local ramps to access the Chattahoochee River. The bridge leading from the parking lot to Powers Island will be construction access only and closed to the public during construction. The step-down ramp is expected to be completed and ready for the 2023 summer season.

Eighty percent of all revenue from Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area entrance fees or the local sales of the various Federal Interagency Passes stays in the park to fund this type of visitor-related project. The other 20% of collected fees goes into a larger, shared fund which can be used by parks with no entrance fee or very low fee revenues. A hundred percent of all entrance fees collected in national park units are returned to the National Park Service. Entrance fees at CRNRA have been used in the past to fund sign replacement throughout the park, the restrooms at Cochran Shoals, the BacteriALERT program and a boundary survey.

KMHS to host dance for 400-plus students with special needs

During Exceptional Children’s Week March 6-10, Kennesaw Mountain High School is hosting its annual dance for hundreds of students with special needs from across the Cobb County School District.

The theme for the dance this year is “Once upon a Time at the Mountain” and takes place March 7. The school has hosted the dance since 2001, which is coordinated by Kennesaw Mountain student volunteers. This year 200-plus KMHS students will serve as mentors during the dance.

An herbal tea workshop at North Cobb Library

Participants can join a free herbal tea workshop, presented by Food Well Alliance and the Atlanta Botanical Garden, on March 25 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the North Cobb Regional Library.

Food Well Alliance is a collaborative network of local leaders working together to build thriving community gardens and urban farms.

Participants will be served tea and tea appropriate snacks as they learn about growing, harvesting and using herbs to make tea. The herbs that will be featured are mint, thyme, tulsi (holy basil) and sage.

Registration is required at https://bit.ly/3Jhqh9R .

Community food markets returning to Cobb

Goodr Pop-up Grocery Market is returning to Cobb to help communities in need.

Goodr provides fresh produce, meat, shelf-stable items, milk, and other beverages through the mobile markets. This initiative aims to provide families with food to bridge the food insecurity gap.

Markets will be held on Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m., starting March 9, at the Austell Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Austell-Powder Springs Road in Austell.

Future dates for the market are April 13, May 11, June 8 and Oct. 12. Registration is required to take part in each market day. To register, visit www.wellstarmobilemarket.com . Registration will open 5-7 days before market days.

COAG Scholarship applications are open to college-bound seniors

Each year, the Constitutional Officers Association of Georgia accepts applications and essays from high school seniors in Georgia for one of its multiple scholarships.

This year, three $1,000 scholarships are being awarded. The scholarship committee reviews and rates the essays in anonymity. Submissions are due by March 15.

For more information, visit coagonline.org/coag-scholarship .

Shaw park renovation to be discussed

Residents can tell the community what they would like to see for Shaw Park renovations using 2022 SPLOST funds.

Cobb PARKS and District 3 Commissioner JoAnn K. Birrell will have a community meeting on March 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Piedmont Church, 570 Piedmont Road in Marietta.

For more information, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/board/events/4224/2022-splost-shaw-park-community-discussion or email jordan.wood@cobbcounty.org .

Public Safety forum to engage the community

Cobb public safety departments will engage with residents at a forum on March 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the county Department of Public Safety Training Center, 2435 East-West Connector in Austell.

Topics include active shooter response, future technology in policing, gun safety and more. Register to engage with public safety personnel and the community at tinyurl.com/4pcpndu6 .

Cobb Library Spring 2023 Book Sale

The Spring Book Sale will be held April 14-16 at the Cobb Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta.

Materials for sale include books for all ages in both hardcover and paperback, DVDs, Books on CD and audiocassette, and magazines. Prices range from 10-cents to $4.

Hours for the sale are April 14-15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 16 from 1 to 5 p.m. There will be plenty of free parking.

Acceptable forms of payment are debit, credit, cash and checks. On April 14 until 1 p.m. electronic devices are not permitted. Participants are also only able to purchase up to 2 boxes of items at a time on April 14 until 1 p.m.

All profits from this book sale go directly to buying more items for Cobb County Public Library’s 15 branches and bookmobile. For more information, visit cobbcounty.org/library .

Crafting Corner: Creative Scarf Making

The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Crafting Corner: Creative Scarf Making on March 8 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Particiapnts can make a scarf in their favorite color with an easy, no-needles technique called finger loop. The event is presented by Atherton Place.

Cost is $7 to the instructor. Registration is required.

For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit CobbSeniors.org .

Frederic Chopin: Genius of the New Keyboard

The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Frederic Chopin: Genius of the New Keyboard on March 8 from 10 to noon.

A new instrument appeared in the early 19th century: the Piano-Forte. It was the piano as we now know it and was a tremendous leap forward from its predecessor. The Center will discuss the differences and demonstrate how Chopin now only mastered the new instrument, but also became the most significant composer for piano in history even up to present day.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit CobbSeniors.org .

Techno Talk: Being Safe Online

The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Techno Talk: Being Safe Online on March 9 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Participants can join a class to learn various ways to stay safe online including password protection, safe searches and avoiding scams. Participants should bring their own laptop. The event is presented by the North Cobb Regional Library.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit CobbSeniors.org .

Ask the Chiropractor

The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have

Ask the Chiropractor on March 9 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Participants can join Highland Family Chiropractic for breakfast and an informational discussion on chiropractic care and one's health.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit CobbSeniors.org .

Game Show Afternoon: Academy Awards Trivia

The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Game Show Afternoon: Academy Awards Trivia on March 10 from 1 to 2 p.m.

The Academy Awards will celebrate its 95th year in 2023. Participants can come play a trivia game based on past and current Academy Award winners.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit CobbSeniors.org .

Nutrition Lesson: Kidney Care

The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Kidney Care on March 10 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

March is National Kidney Month. Participants raise awareness and focus on building paths to better kidney care.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit CobbSeniors.org .

Guess Who! Women's History Month

The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Guess Who! Women's History Month on March 13 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Participants can learn about 18 influential women through discussion and videos, then apply that knowledge with a group game of Guess Who.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit CobbSeniors.org .

Celebrate Women's History Month

The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Celebrate Women's History Month on March 13 from noon to 2 p.m.

Participants can join the presentation "Remarkable Women of Marietta and Cobb County" and learn how their accomplishments impacted life in Cobb County. The event is presented by the Marietta History Museum.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit CobbSeniors.org .

Pi Makes the World Go-Round

The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Pi Makes the World Go-Round on March 14 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Celebrate National Pi Day (Pi = 3.14) by eating pie. Participants can learn easy no-bake pie recipes. Samples will be provided.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit CobbSeniors.org .

Learn CPR

The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Learn CPR on March 14 from 10 to noon.

Participants can learn what they need to know to perform CPR. They will learn CPR for adults, children and infants; the importance of early use of an AED; effective ventilations using a barrier device; and how to respond to choking and other types of life threatening emergencies. This is an uncertified CPR course.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit CobbSeniors.org .

Flower Power

The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Flower Power on March 14 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Participants can learn about planting spring flowers and planting small blooms in small pots that can later be transferred to a favorite spot. The event is presented by the Cobb County UGA Extension Service.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit CobbSeniors.org .

Tuesday Movie Matinee

The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Tuesday Movie Madness on March 14 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Two New Yorkers accused of a crime in rural Alabama while on their way back to college call in the help of one of their cousins, a loudmouth lawyer with no trial experience. Fun fact - The entire movie was filmed in Jasper County, Georgia.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit CobbSeniors.org .