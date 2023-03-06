Open in App
Hilton Head Island, SC
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Son Buster calls police over media ‘harassment’ days after father’s guilty verdict

By Namita Singh,

3 days ago

Buster Murdaugh, the only surviving son of murderer Alex Murdaugh, filed a police complaint over the weekend about being harassed by national media reporters.

Alex Murdaugh was convicted last week for murdering his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul in June 2021.

In the report filed before Beaufort County Sheriff’s office on Sunday, Mr Murdaugh informed them about pictures published in the New York Post showing him and his girlfriend inside his Hilton Head home.

He told the police that they reviewed ring camera video and “observed a suspicious grey Dodge Challenger” lingering outside their house at 6.39pm on 4 March, following which police offered more patrolling around his house.

Earlier, four jurors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial have now come forward to explain why they found him guilty after a dramatic six-week trial.

Three of the jurors revealed they weren’t fooled by Murdaugh’s ability to turn the tears “on and off” on the witness stand in an NBC interview on Monday. A fourth juror told ABC Murdaugh came across as “a big liar” .

