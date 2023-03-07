Change location
See more from this location?
Texas State
CNN
4 US citizens were kidnapped by gunmen in Mexico in case of mistaken identity, US official says
By Josh CampbellPolo SandovalRebekah RiessRosa FloresSteve AlmasyPaul P. Murphy,3 days ago
By Josh CampbellPolo SandovalRebekah RiessRosa FloresSteve AlmasyPaul P. Murphy,3 days ago
Two South Carolina families have identified the four US citizens who were assaulted and kidnapped by gunmen in northeastern Mexico on Friday in what a...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0