Gary Rossington, founding Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies age 71

G ary Rossington, one of Lynyrd Skynyrd's founding members, died at the age of 71, the band announced Sunday evening.

Rossington, known for his slide guitar on the band's song "Free Bird," was Lynyrd Skynyrd's last surviving member. He survived the 1977 plane crash that killed band members Ronnie Van Zant and Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines, Steve Gaines’s sister, road manager Dean Kilpatrick, and both pilots.

(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd.



"It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today. Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does," the band announced on Facebook. "Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time."

Rossington was born in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1951. He met his future bandmates while playing Little League Baseball, according to Rolling Stone . Through decades of changes, tragedy, and success, the band endured to be one of the most notable rock bands of all time.

Rossington was among the group's members to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. Lynyrd Skynyrd's website, which chronicles the band's rise and journey, concludes with a quote from Rossington: "We’re still standing, Still keeping the music going. We wanted to do the guys who aren’t with us any more proud — and keep the name proud, too."